Doubts over al-Bashir survival behind lack of Gulf support to Sudan: report

March 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Uncertainties about the survival of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir and his political haziness are behind the lack of financial support from the wealthy Gulf states.

JPEG - 21.4 kb
Sudanese president Omer Hassan al-Bashir (L) with Saudi officials during his visit to Saudi Arabia in March 2015 (SPA file photo)

Despite his good relationship with Qatar, the tiny Gulf state declined to provide the needed financial support to the embattled president. While Saudi Arabia despatched him a delegation expression its political support but didn’t announce and tangible measures.

Citing a senior Western diplomat based in Khartoum, The Wall Street Journal said the Gulf states have refused to bail out Sudan’s economy because they are "unsure whether Mr Bashir will survive or can be trusted".

"They aren’t getting any political payback for their financial investments, so none of them is interested in spending more money in this context," the official further said.

Despite dispatching thousands of Sudanese troops to participate in the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels, Saudi Arabia has shown no appetite to provide any financial assistance to Sudan.

Different sources say al-Bashir’s refusal to cut ties with Qatar was not appreciated by the de facto ruler Crown Prince.

Also, the Emir of Qatar was not happy of al-Bashir’s timid stance on the crisis with Saudi Arabia and UAE as his country during the past supported financially the isolated Islamist leader and sought to settle the conflict in Darfur.

Sudan Tribune

