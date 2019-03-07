 
 
 
SPLM-N al-Hilu denies recent meetings with Sudanese officials over peace talks

Amar Amun Daldoum (ST Photo)
March 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-N under the leadership of Abdel Aziz al-Hilu Wednesday denied press reports that it held informal consolations with the government in Addis Ababa last week.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) which is close to the security service quoted a government source as saying the two- day meeting has discussed ways to resume the peace talks.

The same source said the meeting focused on the contentious issues during the previous round of talks, pointing out that the two sides have made progress on the humanitarian file.

"The SPLM did not meet a government delegation as it claimed," the Movement’s secretary-general Ammar Amun said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, on Wednesday evening.

"The Sudanese People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) again reaffirms to the masses of the peaceful popular uprising especially, and the Sudanese people generally, that it has not received any invitation until now from the African Union mediation mechanism," Amoum further said.

He accused the Sudanese government of spreading lies to create confusion among the protesters who demonstrate since more than two months calling on al-Bashir to step down.

With the eruption of the nationwide anti-government demonstrations in December 2018, the SPLM-N al-Hilu voiced its support to the demonstrators called on its supporters to take part in the protests.

(ST)

