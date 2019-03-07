 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 7 March 2019

Armed groups want peace talks in case of regime change in Sudan: JEM

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

JEm leader Gibril Ihrahim speaks in a meeting held in Paris on 26 November 2017 (ST Photo)
March 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The representation of the armed groups in any transitional government formed in the event of regime change in Sudan does not mean abandoning negotiations aimed at addressing the issues caused by the war in Darfur, said the leader of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Gibril Ibrahim.

Sudanese opposition forces are holding consultations to name the transitional government, which will lead the country during a four-year period, to end war and resolve the economic crisis before to hold general elections.

JEM, Sudan Liberation Movement- Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) and the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar are part of the Sudan Call alliance which is one of the signatories of the Freedom and Change Declaration. They are backing the peaceful protests in Sudan to topple the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

Reaching a sustainable peace requires dealing with the roots of the Sudanese conflict in a serious and comprehensive way and to address the consequences of the war in a satisfactory and fair manner that removes the accumulated injustice, Ibrahim told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

Further, he pointed to the need for concluding a security arrangements deal that determines the fate of the fighters of the armed movements and their weapons.

"The issues of war can only be resolved by negotiations between the warring parties, and the issues of the war-affected regions cannot be dealt with in public conferences. Therefore, negotiations between the armed movements and the government are inevitable even in the case of a transitional government in which the armed movements are represented," he said.

It is noteworthy that some opposition forces refuse to negotiate with the movements during the transitional period, considering that the participation of the armed forces in the transitional government allows addressing their concerns.

Ibrahim pointed out that the injustice and marginalization have prevailed since early national rule after the independence, but successive governments failed to address the roots of the problem.

"The government of Al-Ingaz has exacerbated the situation by igniting wars throughout the country and resorting to excessive military and security solutions to a political issue," he added.

The Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur and the People’s SPLM-N led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu are not part in the Sudan Call coalition and have not made a clear position on what they would do during the transitional period in case of regime change.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Emergency decrees bring more repression in Sudan 2019-03-06 10:28:12 International Investigation Needed into Abuses During Crackdown By Jehanne Henry After more than two months of near-daily protests in Khartoum and across Sudan, President Omar al-Bashir (...)

South Sudan: Truth hurts but it pays off 2019-03-06 05:03:31 By Luka Kuol My interview with Jongkor went viral and created unprecedented debate in social media but importantly inside South Sudan. A friend of mine in Juba told me “with this interview you (...)

Salva Kiir’s sneaky strategy to impede peace implementation 2019-03-02 13:11:36 By Duop Chak Wuol Salva Kiir claims his government does not have the necessary financial means to finance the implementation of the September 2018 peace agreement and demands that the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.