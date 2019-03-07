Sudanese Parliament forms committee to consider emergency order



March 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Legislature including the upper and lower chambers (National Assembly and the Council of States) on Wednesday formed a committee to consider the emergency order imposed by President Omer al-Bashir.

Al-Bashir on 22 February declared a one-year state of emergency and dissolved the federal and states governments appointing 18 militaries as governors of the states.

The committee is chaired by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly Ahmed Mohamed Adam and the deputy speaker of the Council of States Ibrahim Youssef Habani as alternate chairman.

The speaker of the National Legislature Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has called on the committee to begin its works on Thursday and submit its final report next Monday.

Following the issuance of the emergency order, al-Bashir issued five decrees dealing with peaceful activities hostile to the government including the ban of unauthorized demonstrations and publication of news undermining the constitutional order in a bid to curb the over two-month protests calling for his resignation.

The decrees which are issued in line with the emergency order declared, prohibit assembly, gathering and unauthorized processions.

The presidential decision bans strike, service or work stoppage and disabling public utilities.

Further, it prohibits holding conferences discussion meetings, events and similar activities without the permission of the competent authority.

Large protests have been ongoing across Sudanese cities since 19 December. The demonstrations first began over fuel shortages and a hike in food prices but have now morphed into full-fledged protests calling for al-Bashir to step down.

Sudanese continue to organise daily protests including demonstrations, sit-ins and meetings despite the emergency order and the brutal crackdown by the police, security forces and militiamen of the ruling National Congress Party.

Some 31 people were killed across the country according to the Sudanese authorities but activists and rights groups say the death toll is over 50 people.

(ST)