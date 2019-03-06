Sudanese security bans press conference by opposition party leader

March 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Wednesday has prevented the leader of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) Omer al-Digair from holding a press conference at his party’s headquarters.

Omer al-Digair (ST Photo)

In a press statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the SCoP said NISS agents came to the party’s headquarters in Shambat, Khartoum North and informed them that the press conference has been cancelled.

The statement condemned the NISS move, saying it comes as the regime pays “lip service” to respect freedoms and rights.

It stressed the NISS can’t confiscate the SCoP’s right of expression, saying the party could reach the public opinion through other effective means.

It is noteworthy that the SCoP chairman has been released on Monday following 67 days of detention.

On 22 February, the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir declared a one-year state of emergency and dissolved the federal and states governments appointing 18 militaries as governors of the states.

The emergency order prohibits holding conferences discussion meetings, events and similar activities without the permission of the competent authority.

Sudanese continue to organise daily protests including demonstrations, sit-ins and meetings despite the brutal crackdown by the police, security forces and militiamen of the ruling National Congress Party.

Since December 2019, some 31 people were killed across the country according to the Sudanese authorities but activists and rights groups say the death toll is over 50 people.

Also, hundreds of demonstrators have been injured and thousands arrested.

Late last month, the Sudanese government said it has released 2430 out of 2650 protesters.

