 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 6 March 2019

Sudanese opposition leader says determined to continue peace struggle

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UK ambassador Irfan Siddiq meets SCoP leader al-Digair after his release on 5 March 2019 (Photo British Embassy)
March 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Hours after his release, Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) leader Omer al-Digair said he was determined to "continue the peaceful struggle."

Al-Dagair was made his statement in a tweet he posted shortly after his release on Monday evening after being held for nearly 70 days by the Sudanese security authorities.

"We came out (of prison) to continue the march with our people in the path to freedom. We affirm our party’s commitment to the Declaration for Freedom and Change and the unity of its forces and continuing the peaceful struggle until the dawn of salvation," he wrote.

"Greetings to all those who expressed their solidarity with us, and freedom to those we left behind in the darkness of the cells ... Victory for our people. We will not return from the middle of the road," he further stressed.

The SCoP is part of the Sudan Call opposition alliance led by Sadiq al-Mahadi.

For his part, British ambassador in Khartoum, Irfan Siddiq said he met with al-Digair Tuesday and called for the release of political detainees and activists.

"Very pleased to meet Omer al-Digair today after his release from 67 days of detention, without charge. All remaining political detainees should be released immediately," Siddiq wrote.

"No political consensus can be reached in Sudan without a conducive political environment," he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Emergency decrees bring more repression in Sudan 2019-03-06 10:28:12 International Investigation Needed into Abuses During Crackdown By Jehanne Henry After more than two months of near-daily protests in Khartoum and across Sudan, President Omar al-Bashir (...)

South Sudan: Truth hurts but it pays off 2019-03-06 05:03:31 By Luka Kuol My interview with Jongkor went viral and created unprecedented debate in social media but importantly inside South Sudan. A friend of mine in Juba told me “with this interview you (...)

Salva Kiir’s sneaky strategy to impede peace implementation 2019-03-02 13:11:36 By Duop Chak Wuol Salva Kiir claims his government does not have the necessary financial means to finance the implementation of the September 2018 peace agreement and demands that the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.