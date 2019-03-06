Sudanese opposition leader says determined to continue peace struggle



March 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Hours after his release, Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) leader Omer al-Digair said he was determined to "continue the peaceful struggle."

Al-Dagair was made his statement in a tweet he posted shortly after his release on Monday evening after being held for nearly 70 days by the Sudanese security authorities.

"We came out (of prison) to continue the march with our people in the path to freedom. We affirm our party’s commitment to the Declaration for Freedom and Change and the unity of its forces and continuing the peaceful struggle until the dawn of salvation," he wrote.

"Greetings to all those who expressed their solidarity with us, and freedom to those we left behind in the darkness of the cells ... Victory for our people. We will not return from the middle of the road," he further stressed.

The SCoP is part of the Sudan Call opposition alliance led by Sadiq al-Mahadi.

For his part, British ambassador in Khartoum, Irfan Siddiq said he met with al-Digair Tuesday and called for the release of political detainees and activists.

"Very pleased to meet Omer al-Digair today after his release from 67 days of detention, without charge. All remaining political detainees should be released immediately," Siddiq wrote.

"No political consensus can be reached in Sudan without a conducive political environment," he added.

