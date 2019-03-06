 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 6 March 2019

Sudan, SPLM-N al-Hilu discuss resumption of peace talks

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu have held informal consultations last week in Addis Ababa under the auspices of the African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP).

JPEG - 41.1 kb
SPLM-N al-Hilu SG Amar Deldoom speaks to Hamza Farouq of the SCoP (unseen) in an interview recorded in the Nuba Mountains in October 2017 (ST photo)

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) quoted a government source as saying the two- day meeting has discussed ways to resume the peace talks.

The same source said the meeting focused on the contentious issues during the previous round of talks, pointing out that the two sides have made progress on the humanitarian file.

The AU is brokering comprehensive peace talks to end the war and achieve democratic reforms. The two-track process comprises the Sudanese government and opposition forces including the armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas.

The SPLM-N, which has been fighting the government in the South Kordofan and the Blue Nile states, also known as Two Areas, since June 2011, split in 2017 into two factions, one is led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu and the other is led by Malik Agar.

The split was a result of differences over a number of organizational matters as well as the position to adopt in the peace talks.

Al-Hilu who was the deputy chairman blamed the negotiating team led by Yasir Arman for ignoring the demand of the Nuba Mountains for self-determination. Also, he wanted to maintain the rebel army for a twenty-year period before to decide on the future of the region.

During the last round of talks in February 2018, the Sudanese government and SPLM-N al-Hilu failed to reach a cessation of hostilities agreement.

Al-Hilu group demands to deliver humanitarian assistance directly from abroad to the rebel-held areas, but Khartoum rejects such request saying all the relief operations should be conducted from the Sudanese territory.

Before the SPLM-N split, the rebel group called to establish a corridor from Asosa on the Ethiopian border to deliver 20 per cent of the humanitarian aid directly to the SPLM-N-controlled areas in the Blue Nile state.

In February talks, the mediation limited the discussions on the cessation of hostilities to the government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu saying Agar faction has no military leverage in the Blue Nile state.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 March 10:20, by Pakuai

    Mr. El Hilu,
    Just hang on in there chap. There are some fools who want South Sudan to be reunited North Sudan. But the evils are going to be bombed to near exctition on the face of earth. Those bullsh-ts being *trolled* in Khartoum, North Sudan are just a show. *lslam is not a religion and will never be a religion. I am not trying to lecture you Mr. El Hilu. Yousuf Kuwa and Nuba mountain boys, some of their girls, Mabans. and Southern Blue Nile Nile died in trenches here South Sudan with Dinkas/mounjiengs of the Sudan in trenches>>>

    repondre message

    • 6 March 10:32, by Pakuai

      And l think, you fellows know the dirty game being played over our country and our people, by the evils we have to death----the evil white Americans, English people, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis), some of your cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) and some of creepy allies in between even here in Africa and here in East Africa----South Sudan is what every piece of trash in Africa has ’set their economies on’ all that rubbish about *Omar Hassan El Bashir* being on power for too long are just ’cheap and dirty intrigues’ by our enemies Mr. Hilu Chap>>>

      repondre message

      • 6 March 10:40, by Pakuai

        *lslam is not a religion chap* if lslam were to be * a religion, then the Dinka/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan would have been the first people to be Muslims on earn. Than Northern Egyptians. But the Dinkas/Jiengs of the Sudan know who is who about Islam. There are evils in Saudi Arabia, gulf Arab states, the US, their evil juus (so-called israel, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creepy allies who love South Sudan and the South Sudanese people to death>>>>

        repondre message

        • 6 March 10:47, by Pakuai

          These evils were the ones who caused the current problems in South Sudan. And they want South Sudanese people to join their *cheap and dirty intrigues* in Khartoum, North Sudan. And when SPLa bombs North Sudan, then the evils behind the current war in South Sudan will *accused us South Sudan and Sudanese people* to be the ones destroying peace in South Sudan>>>>

          repondre message

          • 6 March 11:06, by Pakuai

            Mr. El Hilu,
            The Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan are very very racists. We are the ancient Egyptians. We don’t marry Nigerians or Bantus. We don’t marry juus (so-called israelis), English people. We used to marry Arabs long time ago when our ancestors welcomed them to current ’valley of Kings, Southern Egypt. The rises of Islam in 630 AD, *prophet Mohammad was coached by a juus woman *o copy every rubbish in the " old tastemment Bible* as his Quran and asked *his Saudi Arabian Mohammad to put some ’Arabs tweaks into Qur’an’* And when the Muslims started to expand their religion into other worlds---- they first came to ’Southern Egypt’, but the evils were bloody nosed pretty badly. They went and captured Northern Egypt and came back again, the evils were killed very badly>>>

            repondre message

            • 6 March 11:23, by Pakuai

              They went back to what is called ’Iqzandaria (Alexanderia’ bullied some people who don’t want to newfound Islam religion and whoever didn’t want to be Muslim or pay allegiance to Islam was his or her property taken by these evils. And was why many *Middle Eastern Countries became *Muslims today*. The Muslims came back to Southern Egypt and were killed than before. And went and captured Libya, Tunisia, El Geriria, Morocco, some parts if Spain, Malta and even Italy. And when they came back to Southern Egypt and wanted to play game with our ancestors, the evils were almost destroyed to nothingness. And this why, they came and asked for trade. These dirty intrigues are what let Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan and allies have the cloned so-called Arabs of North Sudan>>>

              repondre message

              • 6 March 11:36, by Pakuai

                Mr. El Hilu,
                The owners are here brother. Don’t sorry. An evil English woma, called queen Elizabeth is dead. And the evils who love monarchs in their devil infested island, *swear that there cannot be "North Sudan or England" without South Sudan and South Sudanese people" But the evils are going to bombed to near oblivion. We are waiting on when the evils would *bring their Riek Machar, Lam Akol and their puppets/stooges into ’BENTIU’* But as far as we concerned, there will be no white people in our country ’when that happen’>>>>>

                repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Emergency decrees bring more repression in Sudan 2019-03-06 10:28:12 International Investigation Needed into Abuses During Crackdown By Jehanne Henry After more than two months of near-daily protests in Khartoum and across Sudan, President Omar al-Bashir (...)

South Sudan: Truth hurts but it pays off 2019-03-06 05:03:31 By Luka Kuol My interview with Jongkor went viral and created unprecedented debate in social media but importantly inside South Sudan. A friend of mine in Juba told me “with this interview you (...)

Salva Kiir’s sneaky strategy to impede peace implementation 2019-03-02 13:11:36 By Duop Chak Wuol Salva Kiir claims his government does not have the necessary financial means to finance the implementation of the September 2018 peace agreement and demands that the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.