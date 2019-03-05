 
 
 
Sudan, Belarus discuss trade and economic cooperation

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko (Reuters Photo)
March 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Belarus have discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries on the various fields.

On Monday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Elham Ibrahim has met with the non-resident Ambassador of Belarus to Sudan, Sergey Ratchkov.

During the meeting, Ibrahim stressed the need to exert further efforts to promote trade and economic relations between Sudan and Belarus.

She briefed the Belarusian envoy on Sudan’s efforts to achieve peace in the region particularly in South Sudan, Libya and the Central African Republic.

Also, the Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary pointed to the ongoing arrangements to hold the meeting of the joint political consultations committee between the two countries.

For his part, the Belarusian Ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations between the two countries particularly after the exchange of official presidential visits last year.

Last December, the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir, accompanied by a large delegation, paid a three-day visit to Minsk upon an invitation from his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

During the visit, the two sides signed a number of agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to activate the bilateral cooperation.

Last year, Belarus and Sudan signed an agreement on friendly relations and cooperation. The document was signed by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir in Khartoum.

In August 2017, a senior Sudanese delegation headed by the speaker of the National Assembly Ibrahim Ahmed Omer visited Minsk and discussed ways to implement agreements signed between the two countries in the fields of the oil industry, agricultural and animal processing.

Belarus is one of the Sudan armament providers. A military cooperation protocol covering training, exchange of experiences, and military science fields was inked between the two countries on June 15, 2006.

(ST)

