Security apparatus releases leader of Sudanese Congress Party

March 4, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese authorities Monday released the leader of the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) Omer al-Digair after over two months of jail.

SCoP leader Omer al-Digair appears in this file photo with Sadiq al-Mahdi in Berlin (ST Photo)Al-Digair was detained on 28 December following the eruption of anti-government demonstrations which would become the ever longest protests campaign calling for al-Bashir to leave.

"In late evening on Monday, March 4, 2019, Sudanese security apparatus released the leader of the National Congress Party Omer Youssef al-Digair after more than two months of arbitrary detention (...)," said the SCoP Political Bureau in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Al-Digair release comes after press reports that President Omer al-Bashir would release detained political leaders and call them to engage in a dialogue with his government.

Also, former Interior Minister Ahmed Bilal, two days ago, said that al-Bashir ass in the process of taking important decisions to ease political tensions in the country without disclosing further details.

There are still in detention about 40 SCoP leading member and cadre, along with an estimated number of political leaders and activists.

In its statement, the SCoP Political Bureau denied what was widely rumoured on Monday evening about President Omar al-Bashir’s intention to visit al-Digair at his home.

"We do not know at all about the visit of the head of the regime on Tuesday or any other day, and we confirm that our constant position that there will be no meeting or dialogue."

"Our position is the position of the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and the position of the Sudanese street, which has decided that the time for change has come and he has to step down and hand over power to the people," stressed the statement.

The Sudanese Professional Association which oversees the protests on behalf of the opposition groups called for a one-day strike in the country on Tuesday 5 March.

(ST)

