Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan leaders agree to boost regional integration

Visiting Eritrean President and Ethiopian PM wave hands for crwods gathered to welcome them at Juba Airport on 4 March 2019 (Photo SSPPU)
March 4, 2019 (JUBA) - Eritrea, Ethiopia and South Sudan leader Monday have agreed to bolster regional integration and work coordinate position on regional and international issues.

President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia paid a one-day visit to Juba where they received by President Salva Kiir.

In a joint communiqué issued at the end of the visit, the three leaders pointed to the need to consolidate peace implementation in South Sudan and to "seek to coordinate the positions of the three countries on both Regional and Global issues"

On the regional integration, the joint statement said they three leaders tasked their foreign ministers and other relevant government agencies "to work out the common projects that will facilitate the attainment of the goal of Regional Economic integration and shared prosperity".

Citing the office of the Prime Minister, the Ethiopian News Agency said that the three leaders would hold talks on regional peace, economic ties and infrastructure development, and ways to develop joint capacities and working together in an integrated manner.

The official agency stressed that the visit "comes in the framework of the regional efforts to consolidate economic and political integration of the East African region which has been initiated by Premier Abiy".

In the Sudanese capital, the presidency did not issue a statement to explain why Abiy did not make a stop at Khartoum airport as announced on Sunday to meet President al-Bashir on his way to Juba.

In return, the rumours spread that Abiy preferred to follow his new friend Afewerki and travel to Juba directly because the Eritrean president is not in good terms with al-Bashir.

Others say al-Bashir has become isolated and unacceptable by the regional leaders following the nationwide protests calling for his resignation.

(ST)

  • 4 March 21:01, by Kush Natives

    Well done! Security and economic of those countries is very important above all. African leaders must put everything aside and work for the interest of the people.

    repondre message

    • 4 March 21:25, by South South

      Things are moving to the right directions in South Sudan.

      repondre message

      • 4 March 22:22, by jubaone

        Uh..🐒..uh🐒..jienge monkey. Equatoria is SS and your jiengestans have no economic or polutical relevance. When anyone talks about SS, he means Equatoria. Jiengelands are half empty and fit as cattle grazing areas. Even the kiirminal was shocked to find few people who looked sick, hungry and pathetic.

        repondre message

    • 4 March 21:30, by The Rhino

      Listen,

      El Bashir is a high value wanted criminal by the ICC in The Hague,Netherlands.Kiir is also one of the dictators who mercilessly butchered South Sudanese.If this Abiy Ahmed listens very carefully to the signs on the grounds then he must promptly play well against jienges carnage in South Sudan.Nitanyahu of Israel misled his people by selling weapons to kiir to kill South Sudanese.There...

      repondre message

      • 4 March 21:45, by The Rhino

        ..will never be peace,let alone economic progress in the region if things are not properly addressed in Equatoria.Our witty and intelligent ’Jubaone’ undisputedly put it right..Equatoria is South Sudan!!!Without Equatoria South Sudan is NOTHING,no investments,no culture,no education,no creativity,no spirit or light,no country,no nothing!Never will any intruder/foreigner prosper in Equatoria.......

        repondre message

        • 4 March 22:00, by The Rhino

          ..without our firm participation and the prosperity of our simple people at the bottom end.Equatorians must take these responsibilities very seriously and never allow any body play with their future.IO/IG Equatorians must adjust their senses and stop wasting time.Jienges are too many but very determined to kill other tribes.What the fuck are you marginalized waiting for?Act now,and very fiercely!

          repondre message

          • 4 March 23:14, by South South

            monkeys are crying, sweet.

            repondre message

            • 4 March 23:15, by South South

              The Rhino,

              Monkey, sorry I don’t mean that.

              repondre message

              • 5 March 00:43, by The Rhino

                South South,

                Big jienge coward!Cut off your mambo jumbo bullshit,now what exactly do you mean,you homeless Abyei gorilla?Bring it on bitch!

                repondre message

                • 5 March 00:53, by Kush Natives

                  The Rhino,
                  Shut the hell up! #1 coward, have you ever been to the frontline? Limits your lies, you can lie but you can’t win.

                  repondre message

                • 5 March 00:54, by South South

                  The Rhino,

                  I mean I am winning big in everything.

                  repondre message

            • 5 March 00:26, by jubaone

              Uh🐒..uh🐒,,uh🐒..tailless baboon. I thought you were there to accompany the kiirminal on his jiengestan tour. Coward miscreant. I knew it. You fear going to starve and perhaps die like a bush pig. All jienge youth have run away cuz of hunger and chaos in your luaks. Fix that shit jienge boy. Eqautoriabs are not your babysitters, MTN.

              repondre message

  • 4 March 23:35, by SSudan

    To Junubin;
    The two leaders who had just visited Juba, I think we’re coming to see how the peace is moving after signing for months now and with human rights abuses and challenges. This visit is first for those two after some of their observers (nationals) being naked by the government in Juba. No peace I think in South Sudan as Salva Kiir had already made it inu he had signed a bad peace, meaning

    repondre message

    • 5 March 00:34, by jubaone

      SSudan
      War is only in Equatoria abd Upoer Nile. BGhasal has been peaceful since 2005. What peace tour is this kiirminal talking about? In Gok state, all youth have run away and only hungry old folks were there to welcome the kiirminal. Jiengelands are hopeless just good enough as grazing groungd for cows. I even ask myself, what did they really liberate? Cows?

      repondre message

  • 4 March 23:36, by SSudan

    there is no peace by him as a president admitting publicly to whole world.

    repondre message

