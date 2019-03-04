Sudan’s White Nile State hosts 220,000 South Sudanese refugees



March 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The former governor of the White Nile State Abu Al-Gasim al-Amin Baraka said the state is hosting 160,000 South Sudanese refugees in the camps besides 60,000 in the various towns.

He pointed out that the government of White Nile State has been saddled with a further financial burden as a result of the presence of large numbers of South Sudanese refugees.

It is noteworthy that Baraka on Sunday has handed over his position to the newly appointed military governor of White Nile State Ahmed Khamis.

Over 2 million South Sudanese refugees have been displaced as a result of the conflict that hit the world’s youngest nation in mid-December 2013.

According to the UN Higher Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as of 15 January 2018, the total South Sudanese refugee population in Sudan stood at 770,110.

Other sources estimate a total of 1.3 million South Sudanese refugees in Sudan, but this data requires verification.

South Sudanese refugees in Sudan have reportedly been distributed in four states including the White Nile, South Kordofan, East Darfur and Khartoum states, amid concerns the current numbers will rise.

In August 2016, Sudan officially declared that South Sudanese fleeing war in their country will be treated as refugees, which opens the door for the UN to provide them with aid and fund aid programs.

(ST)