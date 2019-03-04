 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 4 March 2019

Sudan’s opposition forces discuss transitional period arrangements

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SCoP leader Omer al-Digair and NUP deputy chairman Merriam al-Mahdi speak in a press conference in Khartoum on 25 July 2016 (ST Photo)
March 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s opposition forces have begun detailed discussions on the tasks of the transitional period and naming those who will lead the country after the collapse of the ruling regime.

In a joint statement issued on 13 February, the opposition forces emphasized that the Declaration of Freedom and Change of 1 January 2019 is the main reference to develop the arrangements of the transitional period, together with the previous agreements especially the Charter of the restructuring of the Sudanese state of April 2016.

Merriam al-Mahdi, the deputy leader of the National Umma Party (NUP) told to Sudan Tribune on Sunday that a Coordinating Committee formed by the various opposition forces that signed the Declaration of Freedom and Change is developing the mechanisms leading to ensure a peaceful transition and ways to achieve peace, economic and constitutional reforms.

"On 13 February, we announced that the declaration of freedom and change and the declaration on Structuring the Sudanese state are the main references for the arrangements of the transitional period. So, now we are developing it especially the latter which is signed in 2016 needs to be updated to fit with new developments in terms of war and peace and to include details of the transitional period," Merriam said.

"Also, we are discussing the names that will be put forward by the political forces to lead the transitional period and talk and the constitution," she further said.

The NUP leader Sadiq al-Mahdi who is also the leader of the Sudan Call alliance on Saturday called on President Omer al-Bashir to step down and proposed some measures he said could pave the way for an end to the current stand-off between the army and the people.

Al-Mahdi further said al-Bashir resignation would pave the way for peaceful power transfer and to end the armed conflict.

Further, he said that al-Bashir should meet with representatives of popular, professional and civil forces that demand a new order "to agree on the details of the transition to the new regime".

Merriam said the opposition groups would work on a draft constitution prepared by the National Consensus Forces in the past when the NUP was part of that alliance to develop it to become a transitional constitution.

According to Merriam, the issue of peace and war would be discussed within the framework of democratic transition. Also, she stressed that the armed groups would participate in the transitional period through the Sudan Call alliance.

"In addition, we have formed political committees to deal with other detailed issues before announcing our readiness to lead the transitional period, knowing its details, its tasks, who would conduct it and to what it would lead.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Salva Kiir’s sneaky strategy to impede peace implementation 2019-03-02 13:11:36 By Duop Chak Wuol Salva Kiir claims his government does not have the necessary financial means to finance the implementation of the September 2018 peace agreement and demands that the (...)

Sudan’s al-Bashir remains clinging to power by all means 2019-03-02 13:09:41 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Omer al-Bashir has little choice as he is unpopular at home and sought by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his indictment following the arrest warrant issued for (...)

Sudan, a State of Emergency 2019-02-28 23:32:49 By Lutz Oette The state of emergency declared by Sudan’s president al-Bashir on Friday, 22 February, constitutes a dramatic escalation of developments since the protests and uprising against the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.