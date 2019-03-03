 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 3 March 2019

Eritrean, Ethiopian leaders visit South Sudan on Monday

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warmly received by President Isaias Afwerki in Asmara on 8 July 2018 (Photo Ethiopian PM office)
March 3, 2019 (JUBA) - The Eritrean and Ethiopian leaders are expected on Monday in Juba for talks with President Salva Kiir who had to interrupt a tour in the Greater Bahr el Ghazal region.

The one-day visit comes in the framework of the regional efforts to consolidate economic and political integration of the East African region which remains among the most fragile parts of the continent in term of regional cooperation.

Also, it comes 24 hours after a visit to Asmara by the Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ethiopian Prime Abiy Ahmed to discuss with President Isaias Afewerki regional issues and bilateral relations.

In a statement on Sunday, South Sudan’s Information Minister Michael Makuei said the visit aims at strengthening the relations between South Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Makuei further said the two leaders who will begin a state visit in the morning will be received by President Salva Kiir at Juba International Airport.

Following what, the three leaders will hold a meeting at the State House before to issue a joint communiqué and leave Juba in the afternoon.

The South Sudanese information minister has urged the locals to turn out in big numbers to welcome President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed when they arrive in the capital on Monday.

On 18-19 August 2018, President Kiir was in a two-day visit to Asmara for talks with his Eritrean counterpart on bilateral relations and regional issues.

ABIY VISITS KHARTOUM

The Sudanese presidency on Sunday evening released a short statement saying that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abyei Ahmed will arrive at Khartoum airport for a meeting with President Omer al-Bashir.

The statement further said he would depart at 09:00 am and called on the press to attend a meeting before his departure.

INTERRUPTED TOUR

President Salva Kiir returned to Juba on Sunday before to complete a two-week tour to the states of Greater Bahr El Ghazal to brief people about the revitalized peace agreement and meet the populations and listen to their demands.

The road tour had begun on 26 February and was supposed to end in Lol state.

But President Kiir during his Peace Tour which reached the region through Terkeka State actually visited only four states of Bahr El Ghazal region: Eastern Lakes State, Western Lakes State, Gok State and Tonj State.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 March 22:42, by Kush Natives

    Welcome to Juba,
    We’ll welcome you both greatest in 5 hours from now. We have a lot of things to touch on...... It’s all our responsibility to make this East African a beautiful region. No more fake news coming out from the bushes.

    repondre message

    • 3 March 23:36, by Pakuai

      Kush Natives brother, you really don’t know the dirty game those smiling creeps are playing. But as always our leaders have let a country of brave and proud people being played balls with by some creepy nobodies. Can that so-called ’regional integration wait the head of state’ finish his duties from being disrupted?’ I mean, this Abiye Mohammed and Uhuru Kenyatta are puupets of US, the UK, evil juus (so-called israel) and their gulf Arab states financiers. Mr. Kush Natives, there are some clueless in our country who don’t know what is going on, but these would be the first people to wake up like spook birds later after they see their villages being permenantly occupied by Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), cloned so-called Arabs of North Sudan>>>>

      repondre message

      • 3 March 23:56, by Pakuai

        Eritereans, some Bantus in central Kenya, white Americans. evil English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis) like our North Sudan, our Gambella region or central Kenya towns of Nanyuki and Laikipia, some parts of Mozambique, Zambia, Angola, Zimbabwe, South Africa or Nambia. But honestly speaking, not a single Dinkas/Monyjiens of the Sudan land would be touched by these vermin as far as we are concerned Mr. Kush Native brother. As l had explained three times here on SUDAN TRIBUNE, North Sudan, Abesh (so-called Ethiopia), Kenya, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Senegal are ’earmarked’ by the *rich Europeans, Americans, evil juus (so-called Israelis), gulf Arab states and even some rich African to be made manufacturing hubs* and the resources from South Sudan, DR Congo and other countries would be used to propped those manufacturing countries hubs Mr. Kush Natives chap>>>>

        repondre message

        • 4 March 00:13, by Pakuai

          And the population from North Sudan, Eriterea, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Kenya, Rwanda et all would come and resstle here to help extract the resources for those manufacturing hub countries Mr. Kush Natives chap. And all measures to stop West Africans, North Sudanese, South Sudanese (if there were any), Eriterans, Abeshas (so-called ethiiopians), Somalians or Egyptians from going to Europe, so-called israel and gulf Arab states to go and cause problems in those countries high societies or Kings. Mr. Kush Natives chap, if most of our lowly informed so-called leaders and lazy lazy and foolish citizenry know about this dirty plot over our country and our people by criminals we often call our allies our uncles, then our l am sure, we would the UNIMISS and their creeps to day, kill the mercenaries and throw them into the Nile to show their masters the absolute contempt we have towards an evil on earth who thinks that he/she can stand over our necks>>>

          repondre message

          • 4 March 00:34, by Pakuai

            But for for now, our idiots are still boozing, they are waiting for their US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs and gat Machar to come back from Khartoum, North Sudan to come and distribute them with free food and free money, my arse. Mr. Kush Natives, what l just explained above is also being done in South America. Rich Europeans, Americans and others would go and set up manufacturing hubs in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Cole and the resources from ’Venezuela’ would be to propped up those manufacturing hub countries in Latin America. And the game behind that dirty game is to ’stop’ Latinos or South Americans from ’Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Colombia, Venezuela and others from going to US to go and ’rape Agloxans and high societies women’. Countries in South America leaders were gathered by the US vice president, Mr. Pence and were forced to threat Venezuela President, Nicolas Maduro to succum to corporate America and European pressure or they will be used to carry their masters threats>>>>

            repondre message

            • 4 March 00:48, by Pakuai

              Nicolas Maduro and his army are not playing games with the evils anyway. I don’t know the European, the US and Latin America puppets are going to carry out their threat to remove Mr. Nicolas Maduro by force from power, but the creeps are going to be bloody nosed pretty badly. Mr. Kush Natives, if l tell you that there some evils on this planet earth who like ’to attached themselves’ onto others how you don’t like them. They will force themselves onto by whatever means at their disposals. Mr. Kush Natives, the evil white Americans, English people, their UN, their NGOs, their cloned so-called arabs of north Sudan, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arab states financiers and some of their creepy allies in between covet our country and our people to death>>>>

              repondre message

              • 4 March 00:59, by Pakuai

                Mr. Kush Natives chap our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan don’t even hide this, they even say plainly that there cannot be North Sudan without South Sudan and South Sudanese people. And this is precisely true. But we don’t want the evils in our lives again no matter how much the evils like us. Mr. Kush Natives, the *so-called Brexit (the UK leaving the European UN) is being negotiated over our country and our people brother. Most of the UK companies are the ones which lined up to invest in Zimbabwe, Kenya, Abeshas (so-called ethiopia), North Sudan or Ghana. And South Sudan is their only country in East Africa the evil have hedged their investment strategy on>>>>

                repondre message

                • 4 March 01:14, by Pakuai

                  Do you Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), Kenyans or cloned so-called arabs arabs of North Sudan breed like pigs. In Kenya for example, they breed like pigs in a small country like our country with no resources. The same to these other countries. Mr. Kush Natives chap. Where was this so-called regional integration when our country and our people being allowed to battle Arab expansionism through our cloned so-called Arab North Sudan all along? Probably countries like Uganda and Uganda have never wavered on their support for our country and our people. Mr. Kush Natives, just tell explain to those South Sudanese you know to keep their spears and arrows replenish and sharpen. We are going to bomb our enemies out of our country and over our people once and for all, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>>

                  repondre message

      • 4 March 02:21, by The Rhino

        Look,

        Abiy Ahmed is a wise man at his age.He and his Eritrean good friend could give key advices to Kiir and his JCE members to discard tribal politics and embark on inclusivity and root causes of conflict in the country.They surely should talk about Federalism and possibilities of Equatoria breaking away from current carnage in South Sudan.Jienges have failed our nation.

        repondre message

        • 4 March 02:26, by The Rhino

          Pakuai,

          Ya Pakuai aka Kuch the cook.Stop copy pasting your damn shit all over the place.What the hell is your fucking problem ’Bangi man’?Limit yourself, will you?

          repondre message

        • 4 March 03:49, by Pakuai

          The Rhino,
          When you losers are told to chirp down abit because you many Ewuatorians cannot ’pass or drinks’ on the same cups the Dinkas/Mounyjiengs of the Sudan can drink with or cannot pass the roads the Dinkas/Jenges trodden on, trust this chap. This Abiye Mohammed is just an opportunist, and he will be removed pretty soon by us chap. That he is wise?!! gods help us! The Rhino, some criminals would be extinct in South Sudan and even our East Africa, but not the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan chap>>>

          repondre message

  • 4 March 00:42, by Equatoria1

    Hahahaha....I heard that it is really getting HOT in Juba.

    This time the so called IGAD be exposed and Kiir must go with JCE, MTN & their god father M7 like it or not. Ethiopia and Eritrea are countries of integrity. They are sick of the dirty and dangerious game been played by IGAD and its partners in Juba.
    Trust me, the game is finally coming to an end.

    repondre message

    • 4 March 00:50, by Equatoria1

      Sorry for the bad writing. I was only typing with my left hand, the right hand was busy shooting the Anyoors in Senema vilage of Yei River State. The Mathiang Anyoors were on their way to rape women and kill civilians

      repondre message

    • 4 March 00:51, by South South

      Can anyone help me, what this a little monkey called Equatoria1 talk about? Monkey

      repondre message

      • 4 March 01:12, by Equatoria1

        Since when arian Jenge calls people monkey! Do you even realise that without the SPLA/M war you wouldn’t be known as you would be stuck into your Luak covered with ash.

        Anyway, stop hiding, come to the front line in Yei, I am sure you will get the better explanation to what Equatoria1 was talking about right here.

        repondre message

        • 4 March 01:20, by South South

          Yei is under controlled, South Sudan is under controlled, shut up monkey.

          repondre message

          • 4 March 01:59, by Equatoria1

            South Sudan or son of MTN, yes Yei town is still under Mathiang Anyoor but not the counties and its population.

            You just continue typing behind your keyboard, we will reach there and pick you up from your spot very soon

            repondre message

        • 4 March 01:28, by Pakuai

          Equatorial 1,
          Get this one clearly fool, l walk naked when l go to my cattle camp idiot. What is wrong being naked. Who doesn’t like to be naked? Who was borned with his/her clothes on? Tell us fool? Some of you Equatorians often claim to be more civilized or more educated than the Dinkas/ Jenges, but when you ask them to explain what is their civilization and where did they got their civilization from? And they will not damn tell you. With some Equatorians so-called superior education, my arse, they are least educated in South Sudan. Most of them have found out to be having fake degree certificates from forth rate Universities from Uganda, Kenya or Abesh (so-called ethiopia). But these losers just can’t help themselves but to call Dinkas/Jenges name like their sing song>>>

          repondre message

          • 4 March 01:42, by Pakuai

            If you ask these losers, what did they used to where before the Europeans colonized Uganda? They will not tell you. Most Bantus including some Ugandans used to wear ’twigs from the trees’ with the Dinkas/Monyjiengs, we left wearing clothes for a reasons. Our women wear ’biongs (leather skins) from our animals. How Dinkas/Muonyjiengd of the Sudan used to go to Juba naked? None? They always used to Juba well dressed than the Barias, but as always, some of Equatorians, mostly Barias are the lowly and most ugliest of the lots. But they like calling the Dinkas/Monyjiengs of the Sudan names like we they are their equal when they are no where near close to Dinkas/Jenges>>>

            repondre message

            • 4 March 01:55, by Pakuai

              The Dinkas/Jenges these losers call names 24/7 were the same Dinkas/Jenges who crisscrossed the whole of Equatoria blasting out their their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan out of their towns and villages when the losers were cowering in Uganda, DR Congo, Kenya, Khartoum and other countries and these Dinkas/Jenges from cattle camps die in their hindered of thousands in liberating these coward villages and towns. And when they are told to talk down a bit and the man talk, they don’t to listen. But the losers would again run away and lie through their teeth, that the Dinkas/Jenges are targeting them simply they are Equatorians, really?. Since when has Equatorians have homogeneous region to be targeted by the Dinkas/Jenges?>>>>

              repondre message

              • 4 March 02:06, by Pakuai

                We tell these losers that we the ’ancient Egyptians’ our ancestors were the ones who welcomed the Arabs into our country and that was through intrigues. And that intrigues is again being played over our country and our people today. And some of our usual losers are chirping for their US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called Israelis), gulf Arab states and some of their creepy allies to be welcomed into our country. And these the same losers who will first throw tantrums like little babies after evils take up their villages like before. But will not be a single Dinkas/Jenges village or town will be touched by these vermin>>>>

                repondre message

          • 4 March 01:50, by Equatoria1

            Pakuai or Arian Jenge, thank you for admitting your obsession with nudity. All I am saying is that you are well suited to that environment however, the war accidentally brought you out to experience this new life...a life of dressing, education that make you guys running mad and crazy with the power that they captured.
            The SPLM need to correct this and return you back to Luaks. Got it??

            repondre message

            • 4 March 02:25, by Pakuai

              Equatoria 1,
              Can a Baria even afford to build a simple Dinkas/Jenges, Nuers or Shilluks structure called Luak or cattle barn in English or European language? I don’t think so. Luak is pretty not easy to build, however it is build with grass and poles. And we know why it so. Equatoria 1 what do some Taposans still wear to do in their cattle camps? Not even Taposans, Mundarians and Nyangwarians in their cattle camps chap? Our animal skins for women, some boys just can help it. They just walk naked like Dinkas/ Jenges boys if they feel walking naked. And these South Sudanese are Equatorians and Not Dinkas/Jenges or are they Mr. Equatoria 1 chap. Chap be very careful. South Sudanese people want peace>>>

              repondre message

              • 4 March 02:40, by Pakuai

                And nothing else but Peace because we want to settle some of issues with our enemies. Whoever want the UN, English people, the US, Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Nepalese, Rwandans. Kenyans, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), Ghanians. cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Mongolians, Sri Lankans, evil juus ( so-called israelis), Bantus and some of their evils here our country *must* remove their rubbish out of our country because we are going to bomb them out our country, reasons pure HATRER and RACISM. Our country is not part of their so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has and will never ever will and our people are not parts of the so-called evil ANGLO-AMERICAN ’subjects or slaves*>>>

                repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Salva Kiir’s sneaky strategy to impede peace implementation 2019-03-02 13:11:36 By Duop Chak Wuol Salva Kiir claims his government does not have the necessary financial means to finance the implementation of the September 2018 peace agreement and demands that the (...)

Sudan’s al-Bashir remains clinging to power by all means 2019-03-02 13:09:41 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Omer al-Bashir has little choice as he is unpopular at home and sought by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his indictment following the arrest warrant issued for (...)

Sudan, a State of Emergency 2019-02-28 23:32:49 By Lutz Oette The state of emergency declared by Sudan’s president al-Bashir on Friday, 22 February, constitutes a dramatic escalation of developments since the protests and uprising against the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.