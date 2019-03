March 2, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) is preparing to renew contacts with the opposition forces without exception, Sudan Tribune has learnt.

"In order to end the political tension in the country, the party intends to conduct an open dialogue with the leaders of the opposition in all its spectrums and alliances," reliable sources told Sudan Tribune on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the press.

The Sudanese opposition refuses to engage any dialogue with the ruling NCP and demand peaceful regime change through a transitional period to end armed conflicts and prepare new constitution followed by free elections.

The sources further said that the NCP leadership chaired by Ahmed Haroun will hold contacts with the National Consensus Forces headed by Farouk Abu Issa, and meet the Sudan Call leader Sadiq al-Mahdi, in addition to meeting all the influential forces to achieve a national reconciliation.

The sources expected the release of the detained political leaders in the coming days, pointing out that a number of political figures and activists have been actually freed to pave the way for the expected contacts.

Last Thursday, al-Bashir appointed Haroun as acting chairman of the party saying he would stand at the same distance from all the political forces.

Omar Bassan, new NCP’s Political Secretary, said the party’s next general convention would choose a party leader to replace al-Bashir.

In statement to Al-Intibaha newspaper on Saturday, Bassan said that the departure of the president, provides an opportunity for the party to determine its options and to pick a new candidate for the presidency.

Bassan said that the party faces a number of challenges including its reorganization after the departure of al-Bashir.

He further said they "will conduct a dialogue with the parties to prepare for the (upcoming) elections "and will work to restore its credibility.

