Sudan, Saudi Arabia conclude joint naval exercise

March 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Navy and the Royal Saudi Naval Forces on Thursday have concluded a joint maritime military exercise conducted in the navy base of Port Sudan.
The final ceremony of the manoeuvres dubbed “Al-Fulk 3” was attended by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sudanese Navy Magdi Sayed Omer and the representative of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces Yahia bin Ali al-Ni’mi.
The final ceremony included a scenario of an attack on a coastal target with the participation of the marine forces and the special naval security units.
It is noteworthy that the Sudanese Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces conducted their first joint maritime military exercise in February 2013.
In recent years, Sudan has developed close diplomatic and military ties with Saudi Arabia, especially after it broke its decades-old relations with Iran.
Saudi Arabia is the largest Arab investor in Sudan. In 2016, Saudi investments in Sudan increased to $15bn compared to $11bn in 2015.
Also, the Sudanese army has been participating in the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen since 2015 in a regional effort to back the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after he was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels.
Sudan was among 23 countries that took part in the “Gulf Shield-1” military drills in March 2018 in Saudi Arabia.
Also, Sudanese troops participated in the ’North Thunder’ military drill with troops from 20 nations in Saudi Arabia on 16 February 2016.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Sudan, a State of Emergency 2019-02-28 23:32:49 By Lutz Oette The state of emergency declared by Sudan’s president al-Bashir on Friday, 22 February, constitutes a dramatic escalation of developments since the protests and uprising against the (...)
South Sudan and the inhumanity of the death penalty 2019-02-20 12:35:43 By Kur Ayuen Kou I am deeply appalled by the continuous use of the death penalty as the best form of punishment in our fractured society. In a span of one week, South Sudan has carried out six (...)
Evidence suggests inevitable victory of the 3rd Sudanese Revolution 2019-02-20 12:24:17 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This is Third Sudanese Revolution, which broke out in December 2018, and has been going on for the Sixty Two days without a pause is worthy of Triumphant Victory. It is as (...)
MORE