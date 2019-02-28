 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 1 March 2019

Sudanese take to the streets defying state of emergency

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Protesters took to the street in Jabra district of Khartoum state on 28 February , 2019 (ST Photo)
February 28, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese in different areas and districts of Khartoum state Thursday went to the street defying the state of emergency and chanting slogan against President Omer al-Bashir calling for his resignation.

Thursday’s processions were the first test for the Sudanese Professional Association under the state of exception. The Sudanese organised different form of protests going from the simples processions to the sit-ins with anti-government slogans in different neighbourhoods of the capital.

In Omdurman, the protest began in the central market after what the riot police and security forces intervened to disperse the crowds and ordered the traders to close their shops.

However other protests were organised in Al-Abasya where activists broadcasted a video of two children arrested and violently beaten by the security forces. Other protests were organized in Wad Nubawi and Abu Roaf neighbourhoods.

In Al-Umara neighbourhood of Omdurman, the riot police stormed the house of the National Umma Party Secretary-General Sara Nugdalla to arrest a protester who sought refuge there. So, after the family’s rejection to hand him over they arrested another guest in their home.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the SPA praised the huge mobilisation in Khartoum state and other parts of the country.

The protesters reaffirmed that "no voice over the voice of the people, and there is no battle other than the peaceful revolution," said the statement which announced the protests of the next week, starting from Friday 1 March.

Huge protests were held in Jabra, Alklakla Shajarah districts and Khartoum neighbourhoods of Al-Daiem, Sahafa and Riyadh. Also, Al-Mamourra and Jiraif participated in the protests.

Burri neighbourhood of Khartoum took part in the demonstrations as youth marched in the streets chanting anti-government slogans.

The police and security forces were present in the area to break up the protest. Also, the security agents were seen storming houses to arrest demonstrators.

It was noticed that the riot police and security forces made use of tear gas and did not open fire on the protesters.

Sudanese Doctors Committee reported that a man in his 60s who was beaten with sticks in his head because he sheltered demonstrators in his home.

Further, in a statement released after the end of demonstrations, they reported that several people injured with a tear gas canister and a number of tear gas suffocation cases.

The Sudanese officials said the state of emergency does not mean to prevent authorized protests but to address the economic situation. However, the presidential decree banned unlicensed gatherings and strikes.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan, a State of Emergency 2019-02-28 23:32:49 By Lutz Oette The state of emergency declared by Sudan’s president al-Bashir on Friday, 22 February, constitutes a dramatic escalation of developments since the protests and uprising against the (...)

South Sudan and the inhumanity of the death penalty 2019-02-20 12:35:43 By Kur Ayuen Kou I am deeply appalled by the continuous use of the death penalty as the best form of punishment in our fractured society. In a span of one week, South Sudan has carried out six (...)

Evidence suggests inevitable victory of the 3rd Sudanese Revolution 2019-02-20 12:24:17 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This is Third Sudanese Revolution, which broke out in December 2018, and has been going on for the Sixty Two days without a pause is worthy of Triumphant Victory. It is as (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.