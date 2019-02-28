 
 
 
Sudanese opposition mobilises for first protests under state of emergency

Sudanese protesters wave the national flag during an anti-government demonstration in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman on 31 Jan 2019. Photo AFP.jpg
February 28, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) has called on the Sudanese to take o the street on Thursday to demand President Omer al-Bashir to step down and to rebel against the state of emergency he declared Friday.

The one-year emergency order bans unlicensed demonstrations or gathering. Also, the government established emergency courts, at elementary and appeal levels, to try those accused of violating the state of emergency.

The SPA which has overseen the organisation of the protests since more than 10 weeks ago called for a huge demonstration on Thursday 28 February in the Khartoum state and across the country dubbed "Processions of Defiance".

During the last hours, the Association, which is part of the opposition coalition for Freedom and Change, has kept calling on the Sudanese to show take part on what it wants to a defying day recalling that the state of emergency was a violation of the constitution.

The Association further released plans of the processions in Khartoum state and indicated the meeting points for main towns and districts, indicating that it will start at 01:00 pm.

Thursday protests intervene as a military vehicle ran over a five-year and killed him while his brother a 6-year old has serious wounds. The incident which took place in Khartoum North raised waves of indignation and condemnation in the social media.

But, the police said the police responsible for the incident had been arrested and that it has no relation with the ongoing protests.

For his part, the First Vice-President Awad Ibn Ouf stated that the state of emergency is aimed at dealing with the economic situation but not the protests.

(ST)

