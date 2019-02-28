Sudan, UK discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations

February 27, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s First Vice-President and Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf has stressed deep and strong relations between Sudan and the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, Ibn Ouf met with the British Ambassador to Sudan Irfan Siddiq in the presence of the military attaché at the British embassy in Khartoum.

The meeting discussed a number of issues of common concern as well as ways to enhance peace and security efforts in the region.

During the meeting, the First Vice-President said his country looks forward to promoting the historical relations between the two countries.

He added his country seeks to enhance bilateral cooperation on all levels particularly regarding training, exchange of expertise and coordination on international forums to achieve peace and stability in Sudan and the region.

For his part, Siddiq expressed his country’s desire to promote historical, political, social and cultural relations with Sudan, pointing out to efforts exerted by the United Kingdom to support Sudan in the international arena.

He also expressed hope that Sudan overcomes its current challenges and maintains security and stability.

Deadly protests have rocked Sudan since December 19, with demonstrators holding nationwide rallies calling on President Omer al-Bashir to resign.

The government said 31 people have died in the violence, while other credible reports including from Human Rights Watch says at least 51 people have been killed.

Also, dozens of demonstrators have been injured and hundreds arrested during the protests.

Al-Bashir on Friday declared a one-year state of emergency and dissolved the federal and states governments appointing 18 militaries as governors of the states.

On Tuesday, the Troika countries including Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States said concerned about the imposition of the state of emergency criminalizing demonstrations, warning that government response to the peaceful protests will determine the fate of relations with Sudan.

