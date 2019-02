February 27, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Legislature including the upper and lower chambers (National Assembly and the Council of States) would hold an extraordinary session on 6 March to discuss the emergency order imposed by President Omer al-Bashir.

Al-Bashir on 22 February declared a one-year state of emergency and dissolved the federal and states governments appointing 18 militaries as governors of the states.

According to the constitution and the parliament regulation, the National Legislature must reject, accept or amend the emergency order within 15 days of its issuance.

On Wednesday, speaker of the National Assembly said he received the presidential decree pertaining to the emergency order, saying the National Assembly would look into it on 6 March.

He pointed out that the emergency order would automatically be cancelled if it wasn’t approved by the parliament within one month.

It is noteworthy that the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) of President al-Bashir controls the majority of the parliament seats.

On Monday, al-Bashir issued five decrees dealing with peaceful activities hostile to the government including the ban of unauthorized demonstrations and publication of news undermining the constitutional order in a bid to curb the over two-month protests calling for his resignation.

The decrees which are issued in line with the emergency order declared, prohibit assembly, gathering and unauthorized processions.

The presidential decision bans strike, service or work stoppage and disabling public utilities.

Further, it prohibits holding conferences discussion meetings, events and similar activities without the permission of the competent authority.

(ST)