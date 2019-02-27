309 Sudanese refugees return from Chad



February 26, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Higher Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) has facilitated the return of 309 Sudanese refugees from Chad.

According to the Saudi-based Okaz newspaper, the Sudanese refugees have been living in Tina and Um Jaras camps in eastern Chad.

Last October, Sudan’s Refugee Commission said Chad is currently hosting over 300,000 Sudanese refugees pointing out that 50% of them have expressed their desire to return to Sudan voluntarily.

On 31 May 2017, Sudan, Chad and the UNHCR signed two separate tripartite agreements on the voluntary return of Sudanese refugees from Chad and Chadian refugees from Sudan.

Also, the three parties in January 2018 signed an operational plan for the repatriation of 20,000 Sudanese refugees from Chad to Darfur region in 2018.

It is noteworthy that the Sudanese refugees are residing in the eastern region of the neighbouring country not far from the border with Sudan.

UN reports say the security situation in Darfur has largely improved but stress that the lack of infrastructures and services prevent the return of refugees and displaced persons to their areas of origin.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)