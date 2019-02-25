 
 
 
Sudanese-Ethiopian committee to meet on Wednesday

February 25, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Joint Sudanese-Ethiopian Higher Committee will meet on Wednesday in Khartoum.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Photo AFP)

The Sudanese side would be headed by the Vice-President Youssef Kibir while the Ethiopian side would be headed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the Joint Economic Committee between the two countries has concluded its works on Monday in Khartoum.

The Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning Omer Faraj Allah has stressed the leaders of the two countries are keen to promote bilateral cooperation in all fields.

In press statements following the end of the Joint Economic Committee, Faraj Allah said the committee has made a remarkable positive impact on economic cooperation between the two countries.

He pointed out to the mutual benefits that have been achieved in a number of areas including banking cooperation, trade, industry, customs, transportation, livestock and investment and free zones.

For his part, the head of the Ethiopian delegation Yohannes Dengayo has praised the great development on border trade, transportation and railways cooperation between the two countries.

He stressed the two sides share a similar vision to achieve peace, development and stability, saying Sudan and Ethiopia are rich in terms of resources which provide great opportunities for economic integration between the two countries.

The Ethiopian official stressed his country’s commitment to complete the joint cooperation projects, saying the two sides are determined to overcome challenges facing implementation of these projects.

Ethiopia and Sudan are engaged more and more in joint security, military and economic cooperation.

In April 2017, the two sides signed a number of joint agreements to promote economic relations and strengthen ties between the two countries.

Also in February 2018, they signed multiple agreements to further boost up cooperation on a range of development activities.

In March 2012, al-Bashir announced his support to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), saying his government understands the mutual benefits the project could offer Ethiopia and Sudan.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

