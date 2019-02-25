 
 
 
SSOA's group dismisses reports about defection of its members to SPLM

February 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan Patriotic Movement (SSPM) Sunday dismissed reported divisions in the group and reiterated its support to its leader Costello Garang Ring after reports about a split from the group led by Malong Majok Yor and Malong Thiik Riiny.

PNG - 290.4 kb
Costello Garang Ring (ST Photo)

The two former prominent members recently joined the ruling SPLM claiming that they had broken away from the SSPM.

SSPM denounced the allegations saying the two people have no relationship with their group which is a member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, a signatory of the revitalized peace agreement.

These are "baseless allegations," said SSPM media official, Stephen Lual Ngor in a press conference held in Khartoum to distance their groups from Yor and Riing.

Lual said that these two people who claim to belong to the Patriotic Movement had no relation with the group because Riing left the organization before even the start of negotiations with the government and went to Juba. While Yor was dismissed for "harmful activities" and seditious conspiracy against the group in October 2018.

He added the SSPM is not concerned by their decision to join the SPLM and warned against an attempt to marginalize the SSOA and to not represent it in the presidency as it is agreed in the revitalized peace pact.

Also, he called to delay the SPLM reunification process until the end of the transitional period.

"It would have been preferable to delay the unification of the SPLM until the agreement is implemented so that it would be seen a natural development. But implementing the reunification now would give the impression as if the government and the FDs are trying to undermine the deal," he said.

(ST)

