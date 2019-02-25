Sudan, Libya, Chad and Niger to launch border protection centre

February 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan, Libya, Chad and Niger have signed the executive regulation of the Joint Operations Centre to secure the border among the four countries.
The fourth ministerial meeting to secure the border among the four nations has been held on 22 February in the Niger’s capital, Niamey.
The Sudanese delegation to the meeting was headed by the Army Chief of General Staff, Kamal Abdel-Marouf.
According to the final communiqué, the meeting discussed actual implementation of the protocol signed in May 2018 in N’Djamena.
It pointed out that the four countries agreed to name their members at the Joint Operations Centre, calling on the coordination and follow-up committee to meet in N’Djamena as soon as possible.
In a meeting held last April 2018 in Niamey, Sudan, Chad, Libya and Niger agreed to “coordinate the actions” of their armed forces to fight against the “transnational crime” in the region.
The four countries agreed “on the establishment of a cooperation mechanism for border security and the fight against transnational organized crime”.
In May 2018, they signed an agreement in Ndjamena to control and monitor the joint borders.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan and the inhumanity of the death penalty 2019-02-20 12:35:43 By Kur Ayuen Kou I am deeply appalled by the continuous use of the death penalty as the best form of punishment in our fractured society. In a span of one week, South Sudan has carried out six (...)
Evidence suggests inevitable victory of the 3rd Sudanese Revolution 2019-02-20 12:24:17 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This is Third Sudanese Revolution, which broke out in December 2018, and has been going on for the Sixty Two days without a pause is worthy of Triumphant Victory. It is as (...)
Sudan’s December Revolution is not an Arab Spring 2019-02-16 08:14:10 By Mubarak Ardol Why the Sudanese have decided to put an end to the regime which has ruled them for three decades. Why is this happing now? It is known that Mr Bashir came to power in Sudan by (...)
MORE