Sudan, Libya, Chad and Niger to launch border protection centre

February 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan, Libya, Chad and Niger have signed the executive regulation of the Joint Operations Centre to secure the border among the four countries.

The fourth ministerial meeting to secure the border among the four nations has been held on 22 February in the Niger’s capital, Niamey.

The Sudanese delegation to the meeting was headed by the Army Chief of General Staff, Kamal Abdel-Marouf.

According to the final communiqué, the meeting discussed actual implementation of the protocol signed in May 2018 in N’Djamena.

It pointed out that the four countries agreed to name their members at the Joint Operations Centre, calling on the coordination and follow-up committee to meet in N’Djamena as soon as possible.

In a meeting held last April 2018 in Niamey, Sudan, Chad, Libya and Niger agreed to “coordinate the actions” of their armed forces to fight against the “transnational crime” in the region.

The four countries agreed “on the establishment of a cooperation mechanism for border security and the fight against transnational organized crime”.

In May 2018, they signed an agreement in Ndjamena to control and monitor the joint borders.

(ST)