Three sustain bullet injuries as Sudan’s protests continue



February 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Police and security forces on Sunday have used tear gas, batons and live bullets to disperse thousands of protesters who took to streets of Khartoum and a number of cities demanding the removal of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

On Friday, al-Bashir declared a one-year state of emergency and dissolved the federal and states governments appointing 18 militaries as governors of the states.

An eyewitness told Sudan Tribune that security forces cordoned off Burri neighbourhood since early hours on Sunday arresting dozens of protesters.

He pointed out that the area witnessed fierce confrontations between the security force and the protesters, saying the demonstrators blocked major streets and alleys to prevent the security from entering the neighbourhood.

According to the eyewitness, security forces and police on more than 50 vehicles surrounded Burri, saying the forces have stormed dozens of houses in search of the protesters.

Also, hundreds of protesters have marched on the streets of downtown Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city chanting “freedom, peace and justice”.

On the other hand, video footages circulating on social media have shown protests in several areas including Shambat, Jabra and Medani, capital of Al-Gazira State.

Also, video footages showed masked security officers storming the premises of the University of Medical Sciences and Technology and beating female students with sticks and whips.

Meanwhile, the Central Committee of the Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said three protesters have been shot by live bullets in Omdurman.

In a short statement on Sunday, the CCSD said one protester was shot on the head while two others sustained bullet injuries on the hand and arm.

Large protests have been ongoing across Sudanese cities since 19 December. The demonstrations first began over fuel shortages and a hike in food prices but have now morphed into full-fledged protests calling for al-Bashir to step down.

The Sudanese government has confirmed the deaths of 31 people in the course of the protests but other credible reports including from Human Rights Watch say more than 51 persons have been killed.

On Wednesday, judiciary sources said the government has released 2430 out of 2650 protesters who have been detained during the demonstrations.

(ST)