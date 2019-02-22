 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 22 February 2019

Popular uprising is taking place in Sudan: PCP leader tells al-Bashir

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir receives PCP Secretary General Ali al-Haj on 11 September 2017 (SUNA Photo)
February 22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The leader of the Popular Congress Party (PCP) Ali al-Haj said Sudan has experienced a popular uprising and called to find out the needed solutions for the real problems the country is facing.

The leader of Sudan’s second Islamist party who was abroad for medical reasons during the past two months met with President Omer al-Bashir Thursday to discuss the situation in the country after two months of protests calling for regime change.

Upon his return to Khartoum last Wednesday, al-Haj said he has a message that he would hand over to the President when he meets him pointing he had written it on 29 January.

"What is going on (in Sudan) is a major popular uprising of young people, whose primary motivation is the country’s dire conditions in terms of providing bread, fuel and cash," says al-Haj in the message which was seen by Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

Whether the solution a regime change or not, the core issue is the need to find a solution that brings things back to normal, "instead of distributing accusations away from the cause of the protests," he further stressed.

The PCP leader is facing heavy from a significant portion of the party which call to quit the government and join the ongoing protest movement while some of them have already taken part in the demonstrations.

He condemned the excessive use of force against peaceful protesters stressing it would only fuel the protests.

In the same way, he strongly blamed the current government for its failure to address the economic situation in the country.

"The existing government and political staff have failed to reach a sustainable solution to the simplest demands of the citizen. This underscores the need for change at the political level to reach solutions that are sustainable economically and stable politically," he stressed.

Al-Haj concluded that the solutions can be discussed between them "with the participation of others from the people of Sudan".

Sources say the meeting between al-Bashir and al-Haj lasted for five hours during the night but no details emerged from their discussions.

President al-Bashir is expected to meet the governors of different regions and the leaders of the other political forces participating in his government before to head a leadership meeting of the ruling party.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan and the inhumanity of the death penalty 2019-02-20 12:35:43 By Kur Ayuen Kou I am deeply appalled by the continuous use of the death penalty as the best form of punishment in our fractured society. In a span of one week, South Sudan has carried out six (...)

Evidence suggests inevitable victory of the 3rd Sudanese Revolution 2019-02-20 12:24:17 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This is Third Sudanese Revolution, which broke out in December 2018, and has been going on for the Sixty Two days without a pause is worthy of Triumphant Victory. It is as (...)

Sudan’s December Revolution is not an Arab Spring 2019-02-16 08:14:10 By Mubarak Ardol Why the Sudanese have decided to put an end to the regime which has ruled them for three decades. Why is this happing now? It is known that Mr Bashir came to power in Sudan by (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.