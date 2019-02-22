 
 
 
South Sudan’s SPLM reunification body suggests reinstating sacked leadership members

February 21, 2019 (JUBA) - The steering committee of SPLM reunification has recommended reinstating the members of the Political Bureau (PB) and National Liberation Council (NLC) dismissed in December 2013.

JPEG - 14.1 kb
South Sudan president Salva Kiir waits for the arrival of his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta, in Juba on 23 May 2013 (Photo: Reuters)

In line with Arusha agreement, President Salva Kiir who is also the SPLM Chairman formed a committee to work out a mechanism for the reunification of the SPLM on 30 January 2019.

The committee, which is composed of representatives of Kiir faction, SPLM-IO Taban Deng and the SPLM-FDs, held a three-day meeting to discuss the measures to be undertaken in this respect.

The three factions recommend that President Kiir operationalizes "his previous order for reinstatement of members of PB and NCL who were dismissed from the party membership and leadership positions to their previous position in the Party," reads a two-page report on the SPLM reunification’s modalities agreed by the three parties seen by Sudan Tribune.

The recommendations also provide that the reunified Political Bureau fills all the vacant seats in the PB and the National Liberation Council from their respective groups within 30 days.

Furthermore, they call on the SPLM leader to convene a meeting of the reunified PB as it stood in December 2013, to deliberate on the allocation of the 16 additional seats in line with the provisions of the Arusha Agreement.

The meeting agreed that the reunified PB shall restructure the SPLM-National Secretariat as per the Arusha Agreement.

On 15 November 2013, President Kiir dissolved the SPLM structures include the highest executive organ, the PB and the NLC.

The decision had been taken as Kiir and Machar who had been sacked from his position as vice-president in July 2013 were engaged in an open struggle over political and institutional reforms.

(ST)

