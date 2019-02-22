 
 
 
Sudan’s al-Bashir to make sweeping changes in cabinet, ruling party

February 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - President Omer al-Bashir is expected to make sweeping changes to his National Congress Party (NCP) structures, and to reshuffle his government, local press reports said on Thursday.

Multiple sources say that al-Bashir has called the governors of the States for an emergency meeting to be held on Friday. Further, he called for another meeting on Friday evening all the members of the Higher Coordination Committee of the National Dialogue, which includes representatives of the forces participating in the government.

The call for these meetings confirms widespread speculation that the Sudanese president intends to restructure the government and the ruling party in the wake of the expansion of popular protests calling for him to step down and the worsening economic situation in the country.

It is widely believed that the current government has been unable to address the economic crisis that encourages Sudanese to take to the streets against him and his regime.

Also, the poor performance of the ruling party to challenge the opposition and to mobilise support for the government pushed al-Bashir to reassess their role.

Al-Intibaha newspaper quoted an official source saying that the biggest change during the upcoming reshuffle would be in the presidential institution.

The daily said the post of Minister of Finance may be separated from the Prime Minister.

It further suggested that the government will be reshuffled and that the new government will include new faces and the return of some members of the old guard pointing out to the former foreign minister Ali Karti.

On a related development, the weekly meeting of the NCP leadership was postponed from Wednesday to Friday evening where it is expected to approve the ministerial reshuffle and changes in the various secretariats of the ruling party.

(ST)

  • 22 February 07:27, by Midit Mitot

    As a charismatic leader, you should take dis-plenary action against those idiots Ministers who are supporting that unwanted move against your leadership

    repondre message

    • 22 February 07:44, by Kenyang ll

      These nice advice to your master Al Bashir were/are exact words going to Salva Kiir by your kind, on other side. Good job.

      repondre message

