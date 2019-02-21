 
 
 
Thursday 21 February 2019

South Sudan’s Kiir receive Malong’s senior aide

Lewis Anei Madut shakes hands with president Kiir on 20 Feb 2019 (SSPPU photo)
February 20, 2019 (JUAB) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Wednesday met with a former rebel official who defected from the South Sudan United Front (SSUF) led by his ex-army chief of staff Paul Malong.

Lewis Anei Madut the former SSUF Secretary-General returned to Juba on 8 February and was received by government officials including the Press Secretary in the Office of the President, Ateny Wek Ateny.

Following the meeting, Ateny said Madut decided to return to the country and to support the ongoing implementation of the revitalized peace agreement that ended a five-year conflict in the country.

"Mr Lewis broke away from the South Sudan United Front and came to Juba at the invitation of the President of the Republic Salva Kiir Mayardit in the context of the general amnesty to all who lay down arms and join the process of resolving political issues peacefully in the country," said Ateny in a press statement released by the South Sudanese Presidential Unit.

For his part, Madut who was the former Warrap Governor said President Kiir welcomed him and confirmed his willingness to work with him for peace in the country.

Earlier this month, the former rebel official told reporters he was invited to return to Juba by the people of Tonj state. He Further said he expects further SSUF would return to the country in the upcoming days.

On 19 December, SSUF leader Paul Malong met with the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan Ismail Wais and announced his willingness to seek a peaceful settlement with the government.

(ST)

  • 21 February 12:25, by Midit Mitot

    Shit!
    I know those idiots can not tolerate to be in the busy for some good years, they will come back to Juba regime one by one, accept the true IO (opposition) of Dr Machar will come with clear objective. those food seekers will without signed papers.

    repondre message

    • 21 February 12:29, by Midit Mitot

      So shame to come back to your rival without signing any thing,why have you rebel from the beginning?

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

