Sudanese government reiterates rejection of regime-change initiatives

February 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) — The head of National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) Salah Gosh Wednesday warned said that his government will reject any initiative to resolve Sudan’s political crisis if it is not consistent with the existing constitutional legitimacy.

Gosh made his remarks after a closed-door briefing to the National Assembly about the nationwide protests that call for a regime change in Sudan.

He was reacting to different initiatives that propose to form a collective leadership council after al-Bashir’s resignation with a technocrat government to implement reforms settle armed conflicts and prepare a new constitution with a designated parliament.

"Our assessment is that the leadership of parliament is now fully informed about what has occurred and our analysis of it," the director of the security apparatus said in a brief statement after the meeting.

"I can confirm that there are many initiatives on the ground and everyone should know that any initiative that moves beyond the existing legitimacy has no place,".

"Any initiative should be based on the existing legitimacy," he said before to add "The legitimacy is the constitution, the law and a legislative assembly to enact legislation".

Sudanese government officials including President Omer al-Bashir said ready to consider economic difficulties and problems that youth face.

However, they declared their rejection of political reforms or discussions on a new regime in Sudan saying the opposition has to prepare for general elections in 2020.

(ST)

