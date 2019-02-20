Chris Trott appointed UK Ambassador to South Sudan

February 20, 2019 (JUBA) -The United Kingdom Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan Christopher (Chris) Trott has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan.

The UK special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Christopher Trott speaks to reporters in Kigali, Rwanda, January 21, 2018 (New Times photo)

Trott will succeed to Ms Alison Blackburne who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment, said the Foreign Office in a statement released on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Trott will take office in May 2019

The British diplomat played an active role during the IGAD peace process to settle the five-year conflict in South Sudan.

He has been appointed as a special envoy to the two Sudan and Head of Joint FCO/ Department for International Development (DFID) Sudan Unit

In 2007 Chris was appointed as Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal, cross-accredited to Guinea Bissau, Mali and Cape Verde.

In 2011 he spent some time in Abidjan as Charge d’Affaires before being posted to Cape Town as British Consul General.

Also, he served as British High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Nauru until July 2016. He was appointed UK Special Representative for Sudan and South Sudan on 1 August 2016.

(ST)