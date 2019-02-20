Evidence suggests inevitable victory of the 3rd Sudanese Revolution

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

This is Third Sudanese Revolution, which broke out in December 2018, and has been going on for the Sixty Two days without a pause is worthy of Triumphant Victory. It is as its two Predecessors of the glorious October 21, 1964 Revolution, and the uprising of April 6, 1985. This more true, given the unprecedented solidarity of the people of Sudan which is by all measures worthy of ending the tyrannical rule of the individual in Sudan. Furthermore, the Uprising People of Sudan are united more than ever demanding change that seems inevitable even if the regime rules it out and unleash his rabid dogs of murderers who are the Masked members of the shadow brigades that belonging to Ali Osman Mohamed Taha, who admitted their existence. Thus, this ongoing unprecedented solidarity of the people of Sudan is worthy of ending the tyrannical rule by one individual in Sudan to protect himself from the grip of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, which has been haunting him day and night since 2009 when the first arrest warrant was issued over the heinous crimes Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir perpetrated against the civilian Sudanese citizen in the Darfur region.

What the title of this article refers to is not a kind of wishful thinking, but it is a product of the laws of life, Laws of the universe, human experiences and the findings of scholarly studies around the world and throughout human history.

The Student activist and revolutionary blogger Mujahid Ahmad quotes in his article entitled "Until spring may lose the way!" that throughout history, a revolution has not failed because the regime that came out against it was cohesive or because its security apparatus was strong and arrogant. This has never happened. From the point of view of the ruling regimes, revolutions - especially peaceful ones - represent a real catastrophe that makes the pillars of government no matter how strong And the authoritarian trembling from the bottom to the top.

The popular revolutions are truly confusing to all dictatorial regimes, the National Congress Party (NCP) Islamist entity is by no means an exception and it is almost impossible to stop them. The famous Frenchman Gustave Le Bon Charles-Marie Gustave Le Bon, the French polymath whose areas of interest included anthropology, psychology, sociology, medicine, invention, and physics and best known for his 1895 work The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind, which is considered one of the seminal works of crowd psychology. The famous Frenchman talked about the masses, especially the revolutionary movements, and their deep belief that it is an invincible force. This faith turns into real reality. The goals that came out for it, here, in particular, the confusion of the systems climax, and start statements lame and fluttering stampede from the mouths of officials, expressing the state of helplessness and confusion that they are living, they are rats, infiltrators, agents for foreign powers and spies, etc.

The reaction of tyrants to revolutions throughout history and the diversity of countries remains very similar, similar to what is known in psychology as the five stages of surrender, which begin with denial: "There are no demonstrations, then it turns to rage: "These are saboteurs, rats, infiltrators, agents for foreign powers and spies, etc..

The natural trend in the final quarter of the life of the revolution, after experimentation and confusion, the tyrant begins to realize that the security solution of killing and harassing the revolutionary masses will do nothing but inflame the anger in the souls more and more and add new groups that were neutral to the circle of revolution. The foregoing will eventually lead to soft handling and the calls for dialogue and evasion by the tyrants such as Omer al-Bashir and his criminal entourage. The political will not find any of the ears within the ranks of the rebels listening to the intrigues of that kind.

What does the tyrant do then?

Well, the tyrant will not do anything. At this very moment, the tyrant’s thinking and entourage becomes limited to the search for emergency exits and the search for a formula that guarantees a safe exit that will anger the public and the evil of accountability.

Speak up for the people of Sudan. The people of Sudan are united more than ever demanding change in Sudan. Your voice can help bring their demands into reality.

Afterwards, the stage of bargaining begins: "when the (NCP) regime President becomes conciliatory, admitting that the infamous Public Order Law, which puts all injustices and punishments against women by beating them with whips, is an unjust law that should be stopped. More than 45,000 complaints were issued against women under Sudan's Public Order Act during 2016. "Students, working women, and especially food and tea vendors have received the lion's share of physical and verbal violence."

Accordingly, though rather too late, Omer al-Bashir Calls now calls for the repeal of this unjust law that lasted for decades punishing Sudanese women. Moreover, al-Bashir as part of his conciliatory dialogue he promises that he would not to contest the presidential elections in 2020, for example. Nevertheless, the genocidal criminal, fugitive from the International justice, chased by the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague in the Netherlands, Marshall Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir would not admit the other grave atrocious crimes he and his regime perpetrated over the years. And such tyrannical regimes then comes the stage of depression and sadness saying to the angry public:" I understand you "as said, addressing his popularly uprising people by the ousted former Tunisian PresidentZine El Abidine Ben Ali. And finally comes the recognition of the impossibility of steadfastness in the face of the masses and turn the tyrant into a deposed or runaway or isolated. These are the classic stages of successful revolutions. There are anxieties and restlessness in the circles, ranks of the corrupt fat cats and corridors of the ruling regime of Omer al-Bashir trying to escape before the flood to Tehran in Turkey or to Malaysia or elsewhere. In general, there is unrest among members of the Sudanese Islamic Movement during the uprising of the people of Sudan to find a way out for their organization which is close to falling. There seems to be a new group of Islamists working to finalize new coordination to support the protest movement and to demand that President Omer al-Bashir to step down and that the alleged coordination is expected to be announced in the coming few days.https://twitter.com/Sudafax/status/1097108964746166272

The National Coordinating Committee for Change and Construction initiative has been reported to include some of the prominent Islamic leaders in the government and the opposition, headed by Ambassador Shafie Ahmed Mohammed, former political secretary of the ruling National Congress Party and Dr Mustafa Idris, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Khartoum, in addition to the group referred to as “Saihoon-translated as "Tourists". In general, the group included a number of Islamists who took part in the military operations in Southern Sudan during the civil war. Furthermore, some members of the group went with the Popular Congress Party (PCP) headed by the late Dr Hassan Abdalla al-Turabi after splitting, famously known as “Mufasala, translated as Haggle” in the year 1999 and the others went with the National Congress Party (NCP) led by Omer al-Bashir while some others kept themselves completely away from the government and practised as they say a kind of communication with all parties, but failed to convince the various groups to reunite, the factor which prompted them to launch an initiative four years ago. Since the emergence of their group, the “Tourists” have been talking about the corruption that has spread in the country and as to how to deal with it and whether the current government is capable of confronting it.

On the other hand, the Sudanese political opposition sent an urgent statement to Omer al-Bashir demanding the dissolution of the government and parliament. Twenty-two Sudanese parties, most of them participating in the government, signed a memorandum on Tuesday, 1 January 2019, to Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir to demand the dissolution of the Sudanese government and parliament.

The parties demanded in a statement read by a spokesman at a press conference to form a transitional council to lead the country, in addition to forming a transitional government that combines competencies and political representation, according to Al-Arabiya channel. The statement went on saying: "The current regime, and its political, economic, regional and international isolation, cannot overcome this crisis, which can only be overcome by a new regime in Sudan," a statement by the Front, which includes a number of Sudanese parties, read in a statement. The statement of the opposition, which includes a number of Sudanese parties, followed by a spokesman at a news conference broadcast by the channel "Al Jazeera":"The regime, with its current structure, and its political, economic, regional and international isolation, cannot overcome this crisis, which can only be overcome by the establishment of a new regime in Sudan that will restore the confidence of the people and international relations in a balanced manner based on mutual interests and mutual respect so that Sudan can be removed from the list of state sponsors of terrorism "it said.. "

The statement added: "The only way to remedy the imminent political and economic collapse is to take exceptional measures through the formation of a transitional sovereignty council to assume sovereignty, and to form a transitional government that combines competencies and political representation without quotas, in accordance with a program and priorities that will stop the economic collapse and end the isolation. Sudan ". Furthermore, the statement pointed out that the programme of the transitional government must "achieve peace, and oversee the holding of free and fair general elections, led by an agreed prime minister in whom competence, experience and national acceptance will be met."The statement stressed that the transitional government must "take fair measures. First, dissolve the National Assembly, the Council of States, appoint a national consensus council of 100 members, dissolve the state government and its legislative councils, set an appropriate date for elections according to progress in the file of peace and consultation with political forces, And the formation of the Electoral Commission and the National Committee of the Constitution. "

It is known that Sudan has been witnessing widespread popular protests because of the difficult economic conditions that started on December 19, 2018, following the government’s decision to increase the price of the loaf of bread three times in a country suffering from a recession. Uprising erupted and began from the City of Atbara, followed by Damar, Berber, Karima, Sennar, Gedaref, Khartoum and Omdurman witnessed major demonstrations that resulted in the death and injury of dozens of citizens. The calls went to all the regions of Sudan in western Sudan, in the Darfur region, Kordofan, in eastern Sudan of Gedaref, Port Sudan and Khashm al-Girba, as well as the regular rallies of the Sudanese people in the Diaspora countries in North America, USA, Canada, Australia, European countries of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the countries of the African continent where all the Sudanese actively participated including young and old. The contribution of Sudanese women exceeded all perceptions. All the Sudanese Chanted the Same Famous Slogan: “Tasgot Bas” along with the Cheers that echo: “Freedom, Peace, justice and Revolution isPeople’s Choice”!Omer al-Bashir’s trips around the world to Cairo in Egypt, Ankara in Turkey, the Arab Gulf states and to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and elsewhere are not expected to be of any use to save him from the predicaments of his bad deeds of killing, corruption, racism, nepotism and the dilemma that brought the country into disaster and along with the destruction using the Demolition machine, the Pickaxe, during the three lean decades of failure and dictatorship.

It is noteworthy for the ongoing Sudanese people’s uprising for the record that at last the Sudanese government has acknowledged the killing of 31 people since the start of protests demanding the departure of President Omar al-Bashir, while international human rights organisation and the Sudanese opposition forces numbering up to 51 peacefully demonstrating people were killed by the security forces made up of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS)in and the notorious former Janjaweed cloned militias, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at different parts of the country.

In the previous period, heavy dust has erupted around the so-called shadow battalions referred to by the former First Vice-President Ali Osman Mohamed Taha in his dialogue with the channel (Sudanese 24). At the interview, Ali Osman said that the regime battalions were defending him even if it sacrificed the spirit for him. Some observers interpreted the speech of Ali Osman Mohammed Taha in the context of the threat of the battalions of hidden fighters will appear in the street, especially with these protests, and it was explained that what happens during the protests of the shooting and killing by masked armed forces as due to these battalions. However, the National Congress Party (NCP) spokespersons refuted it, saying that Ali Osman’s remarks carried more than it carried and taken out of context. They are not battalions to fight, and Ali Osman himself said they understood in their own context.P resident al-Bashir’s speech yesterday during his meeting with the Popular Defense Forces (PDF) recalled the previous controversy when he pointed out that the talk of the support brigades has been modified by what is understood as an attempt to remove the misunderstanding of the former Ali Osman talk about these battalions. The president Omer al-Bashir stressed that they are peaceful, said adding that they are brigades for development, reconstruction, human building and peace, but called for the formation of other battalions, but electronic.

The forces (masked) within the protests are what Ali Osman’s shadow forces. What Omar al-Bashir said about the shadow forces of Ali Osman Mohamed Taha to justify these crimes will not change anything in the crimes committed by the regime, which continued its regime during the three decades against the people of Sudan.No matter how long it will take, the Sudanese people will be able to prosecute the elements in the (NCP) regime for the crimes they have committed and will not escape accountability, rule of law and transitional justice.

Christopher James Gilbert, better known by his pseudonym Criss Jami and by his alter ego the Killosopher, is an American poet, essayist, existentialist philosopher, songwriter, and the creator/designer of Killosopher Apparel has been quoted as saying: "Time and time again does the pride of man influence his very own fall. While denying it, one gradually starts to believe that he is the authority, or that he possesses great moral dominion over others, yet it is spiritually unwarranted. By that point he loses steam; in result, he falsely begins trying to prove that unwarranted dominion by seizing the role of a condemner."

It is worthy to quote some Excerpts from the Poetry of the Poet Ab? al-Q?sim ash-Sh?bb? the Tunisian poet who is probably best known for writing the final two verses of the current National Anthem of Tunisia, has said: “If the people one day will to live then destiny must respond and the night must disappear and the chain must break. Those who never been cuddled by the passion of life will evaporate in its air and perish. So if the souls will to live, then destiny must answer”!

Rights groups say more than 1,000 protesters including opposition leaders, activists and journalists were arrested on the streets during the almost daily demonstrations, which have been calling for President Omer al-Bashir to step down. The brutality and hostility of the security forces towards the protests is making people braver and braver - it feels like an unstoppable momentum for change as more people join them. Moreover, on Sunday 16th February 2019, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which represents health workers, lawyers, teachers and others and has become the organiser of the demonstrations, posted that protests would take place in most residential areas of the capital, Khartoum.

The Sudanese people who have been peacefully protesting against repression demand greater support from the international community in its victorious revolution despite the intransigence of the ruling regime led by genocidal criminal Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir. They say Speak up for supporting the people of Sudan. The people of Sudan are united more than ever demanding change in Sudan. Your voice can help bring their demands into reality.

With the upsurge and deep political and social growth of the Sudanese People’s Resistance Movement now that if you addressed a stone in a side street of one of the streets of the Sudanese Capital Khartoum, it will tell you that the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) led by Omer al-Bashir and his entourage of the group of Masked Security Services is now disappearing or in the stage of clinical death. This is more so, being confronted by the huge unprecedented continuing Popular Uprising over the Past Sixty Two Days in all the regions of Sudan and Abroad among the Sudanese Diaspora.

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/