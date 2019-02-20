 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 20 February 2019

Regional leaders have no interest to back al-Bashir: Sudanese opposition

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition Sudan Call foreign relations official Yasir Arman Tuesday reiterated that the region’s countries have no interest to back the regime of President Omer al-Bashir who is a source of regional instability.

Al-Bashir who is facing a national protest movement has received at least the political support of Arab and African leader who praised him as a factor of regional stability in South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

"Al-Bashir is a major cause of war in these countries and no one believes that al-Bashir makes peace, he is the maker of wars. So, you cannot give what you do not have," said the External Relations of the Sudan Call alliance Yasir Arman in statements extended to Sudan Tribune.

President Salva Kiir was one of the first leaders who called al-Bashir and praised publically his role to achieve the revitalized peace agreement.

Regarding Sudan participation in the Saudi-led war against the Iran-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen or al-Bashir visit to Syria, Arman wondered if Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have any interest to support a president who is "clinically dead", pointing that his partisans plan to reproduce an Islamist regime.

On Qatar, the opposition official said Doha has to review it policy on Sudan as the tiny Gulf state supported al-Bashir in the past years.

"This regime has no future and the continuation of the regime after Bashir is impossible. Qatar has a better chance of building new relations with the Sudanese people away from the experience of political Islam," he stressed.

Following the eruption of the anti-government protests, al-Bashir travelled to Doha and met with the Emir of Qatar, but he failed to get financial support from him.

Also, The pro-Qatar International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) called on the Sudanese president to protect the right for peaceful expression and backed Sudanese scholars who advised al-Bashir to resign.

Analysts in Khartoum say Saudi Arabia wants al-Bashir without his Islamist backers while Qatar wants an Islamist regime without General al-Bashir.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s December Revolution is not an Arab Spring 2019-02-16 08:14:10 By Mubarak Ardol Why the Sudanese have decided to put an end to the regime which has ruled them for three decades. Why is this happing now? It is known that Mr Bashir came to power in Sudan by (...)

Sudanese Revolution: A Different political landscape and a new generation 2019-02-10 06:35:31 Sudanese Revolution: A Different Political Landscape and a New Generation Baptized in the Struggle for Change By Yasir Arman, I would like to start by thanking Jason Mosley and the Northeast (...)

Democratic reforms in South Sudan after FMs joining Kiir 2019-02-09 07:29:17 Will SPLM/A-IO, SSOA and OPP bring much-needed democratic reform after their key ally FDS give in and abandon their reform agenda; or all opposition groups are going to die down after a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.