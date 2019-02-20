Regional leaders have no interest to back al-Bashir: Sudanese opposition

February 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition Sudan Call foreign relations official Yasir Arman Tuesday reiterated that the region’s countries have no interest to back the regime of President Omer al-Bashir who is a source of regional instability.

Al-Bashir who is facing a national protest movement has received at least the political support of Arab and African leader who praised him as a factor of regional stability in South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

"Al-Bashir is a major cause of war in these countries and no one believes that al-Bashir makes peace, he is the maker of wars. So, you cannot give what you do not have," said the External Relations of the Sudan Call alliance Yasir Arman in statements extended to Sudan Tribune.

President Salva Kiir was one of the first leaders who called al-Bashir and praised publically his role to achieve the revitalized peace agreement.

Regarding Sudan participation in the Saudi-led war against the Iran-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen or al-Bashir visit to Syria, Arman wondered if Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have any interest to support a president who is "clinically dead", pointing that his partisans plan to reproduce an Islamist regime.

On Qatar, the opposition official said Doha has to review it policy on Sudan as the tiny Gulf state supported al-Bashir in the past years.

"This regime has no future and the continuation of the regime after Bashir is impossible. Qatar has a better chance of building new relations with the Sudanese people away from the experience of political Islam," he stressed.

Following the eruption of the anti-government protests, al-Bashir travelled to Doha and met with the Emir of Qatar, but he failed to get financial support from him.

Also, The pro-Qatar International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) called on the Sudanese president to protect the right for peaceful expression and backed Sudanese scholars who advised al-Bashir to resign.

Analysts in Khartoum say Saudi Arabia wants al-Bashir without his Islamist backers while Qatar wants an Islamist regime without General al-Bashir.

