Sudan, UNISFA discuss security situation in Abyei

February 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Head of the Sudanese side of the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee (AJOC) Ahmed Al-Salih Saloha Monday has met with Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) General Gebre Adhana Woldezgu.

The meeting, which was held in Khartoum, has discussed the security situation in the contested region as well as the possibility of coordination between the two sides.

During the meeting, Saloha criticized UNISFA for obstructing a recent visit of AJOC to Abyei by force, saying Woldezgu has apologized for the action taken by his force.

For his part, Woldezgu expressed readiness to cooperate with the AJOC fully, saying UNISFA intends to launch development projects to serve the residents.

Ownership of Abyei, a border region disputed by Sudan and South Sudan, remained contentious after the world’s youngest nation split from Sudan in 2011.

There is no joint administration between Sudan and South Sudan, as the Ngok Dinka refuse the formation of Abyei Area Administration and the Legislative Council. Instead, they call to hold a referendum without the Sudanese pastoralist Misseriya.

Now there are two committees one for the Misseriya appointed by the Sudanese government and another for the Ngok Dinka appointed by Juba government.

On 27 June 2011, the Security Council, by its resolution 1990, responded to the urgent situation in Abyei by establishing the UNISFA.

UNISFA’s establishment came after Sudan’s government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) reached an agreement in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to demilitarise Abyei and let Ethiopian troops monitor the area.

The Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) provides that the contested territory remains part of the north until the organisation of a referendum determines its fate.

The difference over who will participate in the referendum prevents the two countries from holding the agreed referendum.

However, the Dinka Ngok organised a unilateral referendum from 27to 29 October 2013 to say they want to join the Republic of South Sudan.

Khartoum, Juba, the African Union and the international community refused to recognise the outcome of the vote.

(ST)