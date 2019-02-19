 
 
 
SSNMC refutes Bakosoro’s defection to South Sudan rebels

February 19, 2019 (JUBA) - The South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) Tuesday dismissed reports claiming that the group leader Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro joined the rebel National Salvation Front (NAS) of Thomas Cirilo.

JPEG - 59.9 kb
Ex-WES Governor Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro in his Office January 24, 2012 (ST)

Fake reports were posted on the social media Monday saying “Joseph Bakosoro quit the government and join Thomas Cirilo’s NAS”.

"This statement is not true. Mr Bakosoro is not and will not quit the implementation of R-ARCSS. He has not and will not join NAS," said Daniel Zingifuaboro, SSNMC spokesperson in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The fake reports claimed that Bakosoro arrived in Addis Ababa from where he accused President Salva Kiir of practising tribalism.

However, Zingifuaboro asserted that Bakosoro is in Juba because SSNMC believes that peaceful resolution of the crisis in South Sudan is the only viable solution.

Therefore, regardless of any fib, we are determined to work with the Government of South Sudan plus other R-ARCSS partners to implement R-ARCSS in the interest of our suffering people of South Sudan who need peace the most.

The SSNMC- Bakosoro is a member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance led by Gabriel Changson.

The former governor of the Western Equatoria is one of the few opposition Equatorian leaders to sign the revitalized peace agreement.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

