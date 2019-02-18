Street vendor killed by tear gas as Sudan protests continue



February 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A street fruit vendor was killed by a tear gas fired by the Sudanese security forces during an anti-government protest in Khartoum North on Sunday.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) which deploys medical teams to treat wounded protesters said in a statement released after the march that the 62-year vendor died from tear gas inhalation.

"The death of a citizen, Abubakr Osman Youssef, 62 years old, as a result of suffocation with tear gas, and all attempts to rescue him were unsuccessful," said the CCSD which a member of the Sudanese Professionals Association, the organiser of the nationwide protests.

The medical group further reported that a 47-year person was injured in the right eye and suffered facial fractures. In addition, the statements numbered other cases of injuries in the head as a result of beating or gas suffocation.

Besides Khartoum North, similar protests took place in other parts of the capital, such as Burri, Halfaya, Shambat Alshajara, and Al-Abassiya of Omdurman.

Rights groups and activists have denounced the excessive use of violence against peaceful protesters.

Observers noticed that the anti-riot police and other security organs use tear gas extensively as they try to avoid the use of live ammunition as much as they did during December and January.

With the death of the fruit seller, the death toll rises to 33 people. The Sudanese authorities said a police officer was killed by a stone thrown by protesters in southern Khartoum neighbourhood of Al-Sahafa.

For its part, the SPA called to organize sit-ins in the different neighbourhoods. They also called for nationwide protests next Thursday.

For the first time, it announced the participation of opposition leaders and political forces in the rally of Thursday, dubbed the "Procession of Departure".

(ST)