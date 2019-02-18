 
 
 
Sudanese-Qatari committee to meet next month

Sudan's FM El Dirdeiry Ahmed speaks on 22 June 2018 (Photo SUNA)
February 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese-Qatari higher ministerial committee would meet next month in Doha, said Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday

According to the ministry, Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed has met with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the sidelines of the 55th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany.

The meeting discussed ways to promote bilateral relations on the various fields in light of the outcome of the visit of President Omer al-Bashir to Doha last month.

Since 19 December, Sudan’s embattled leader has been facing ongoing street protests decrying worsening economic conditions and demanding that he step down.

Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al–Thani was among the first Arab leaders to pledge support to the Sudanese government to overcome what he described as the “ordeal”.

However, during a visit of al-Bashir to Doha amid the ongoing protests, the Emir affirmed Qatar’s firm stance on Sudan’s unity and stability without speaking about an immediate pledge of financial support to the visiting president.

Qatar has been one of the few countries where the government of President al-Bashir enjoys relatively warm relations with. For years the rich Arab Gulf state has hosted peace talks between the Sudanese government and Darfur rebel groups which eventually resulted in the signing of the DDPD in 2011.

Last year, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting Islamist terrorist groups and arch-foe Iran. But Doha vehemently denies the charges.

Sudan is among the Arab states that refused to take part in the ongoing diplomatic crisis and declared its support for the Kuwaiti efforts to settle the rift.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

