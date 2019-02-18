Arab League says Sudan’s protests “internal affair”

February 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League (AL) Hossam Zaki has described Sudan’s protests as “internal affair”.
Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Zaki said the AL hasn’t been asked to intervene or provide assistance in the ongoing events in Sudan.
“Accordingly, the Arab League has nothing to do with what is going on in the Sudanese state, he said
Large protests have been ongoing across Sudanese cities since 19 December. The demonstrations first began over fuel shortages and a hike in food prices but have now morphed into full-fledged protests calling for al-Bashir to step down.
The Sudanese government has confirmed the deaths of 31 people in the course of the protests but other credible reports including from Human Rights Watch say more than 51 persons have been killed.
Also, dozens of demonstrators have been injured and hundreds arrested during the protests.
Several Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and Qatar have pledged support to the Sudanese government in the face of the protests.
(ST)
