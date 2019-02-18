Cirilo says only new peace deal will stop war in South Sudan

February 17, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan rebel leader Thomas Cirilo said he would continue to fight the government until a new peace deal is signed.

Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirilo Swaka, the ex-SPLA deputy chief of general staff for training (youtube photo)

“We’re not going to stop. If Juba thinks that without bullets we’re not going to be able to protect ourselves and our people they’re wrong,” Cirilo told the U.S.-based Vice News on Friday.

“We need a governance system which renders services to the people of South Sudan,” he further said.

The leader of the National Salvation Front (NAS) and several groups rejected the IGAD mediated revitalized peace agreement saying they want a genuine federal system ensuring more administrative autonomy for the regions.

The government army (SSPDF) recently intensified attacks on the positions of NAs fighters in Central and Western Equatoria triggering new waves of displacement.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a recent report that some 5,000 South Sudanese moved to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and 8,000 took refuge in Yei.

Cirilo who also leads the umbrella of the holdout groups, South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA) says he has 30,000 troops under his command.

The IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan met with the SSNDA last December but not he did not manage to organize a meeting between them and the government.

Seemingly, he has to wait until for formation of the revitalized transitional government next May before to convene a new round of talks between the warring parties.

Also, the mediator is tasked to persuade the holdout groups to join the revitalized peace pact but not to open it for negotiations again.

