Cirilo says only new peace deal will stop war in South Sudan

February 17, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan rebel leader Thomas Cirilo said he would continue to fight the government until a new peace deal is signed.
- Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirilo Swaka, the ex-SPLA deputy chief of general staff for training (youtube photo)
“We’re not going to stop. If Juba thinks that without bullets we’re not going to be able to protect ourselves and our people they’re wrong,” Cirilo told the U.S.-based Vice News on Friday.
“We need a governance system which renders services to the people of South Sudan,” he further said.
The leader of the National Salvation Front (NAS) and several groups rejected the IGAD mediated revitalized peace agreement saying they want a genuine federal system ensuring more administrative autonomy for the regions.
The government army (SSPDF) recently intensified attacks on the positions of NAs fighters in Central and Western Equatoria triggering new waves of displacement.
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a recent report that some 5,000 South Sudanese moved to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and 8,000 took refuge in Yei.
Cirilo who also leads the umbrella of the holdout groups, South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA) says he has 30,000 troops under his command.
The IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan met with the SSNDA last December but not he did not manage to organize a meeting between them and the government.
Seemingly, he has to wait until for formation of the revitalized transitional government next May before to convene a new round of talks between the warring parties.
Also, the mediator is tasked to persuade the holdout groups to join the revitalized peace pact but not to open it for negotiations again.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Sudan’s December Revolution is not an Arab Spring 2019-02-16 08:14:10 By Mubarak Ardol Why the Sudanese have decided to put an end to the regime which has ruled them for three decades. Why is this happing now? It is known that Mr Bashir came to power in Sudan by (...)
Sudanese Revolution: A Different political landscape and a new generation 2019-02-10 06:35:31 Sudanese Revolution: A Different Political Landscape and a New Generation Baptized in the Struggle for Change By Yasir Arman, I would like to start by thanking Jason Mosley and the Northeast (...)
Democratic reforms in South Sudan after FMs joining Kiir 2019-02-09 07:29:17 Will SPLM/A-IO, SSOA and OPP bring much-needed democratic reform after their key ally FDS give in and abandon their reform agenda; or all opposition groups are going to die down after a (...)
MORE