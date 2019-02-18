 
 
 
Cirilo says only new peace deal will stop war in South Sudan

February 17, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan rebel leader Thomas Cirilo said he would continue to fight the government until a new peace deal is signed.

PNG - 200 kb
Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirilo Swaka, the ex-SPLA deputy chief of general staff for training (youtube photo)

“We’re not going to stop. If Juba thinks that without bullets we’re not going to be able to protect ourselves and our people they’re wrong,” Cirilo told the U.S.-based Vice News on Friday.

“We need a governance system which renders services to the people of South Sudan,” he further said.

The leader of the National Salvation Front (NAS) and several groups rejected the IGAD mediated revitalized peace agreement saying they want a genuine federal system ensuring more administrative autonomy for the regions.

The government army (SSPDF) recently intensified attacks on the positions of NAs fighters in Central and Western Equatoria triggering new waves of displacement.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a recent report that some 5,000 South Sudanese moved to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and 8,000 took refuge in Yei.

Cirilo who also leads the umbrella of the holdout groups, South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA) says he has 30,000 troops under his command.

The IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan met with the SSNDA last December but not he did not manage to organize a meeting between them and the government.

Seemingly, he has to wait until for formation of the revitalized transitional government next May before to convene a new round of talks between the warring parties.

Also, the mediator is tasked to persuade the holdout groups to join the revitalized peace pact but not to open it for negotiations again.

(ST)

  • 18 February 05:30, by Atemjak

    We will not forgive you for allowing yourself to be used by the outside forces to destroy South Sudan when there is many way to rise your issues without shitting blood and destroy properties of innocents South Sudanese people. You will go down in history of South Sudanese people as enemy of South Sudanese people and history will judge you and your descendants.

  • 18 February 05:30, by Chiir

    Stop Whining, Mr. Swaka.

    There is only one peace deal we got. Please, come back to Juba and sign it before it is too late. No one is going to waste his time going to Khartoum or to Ethiopia in the name of a new peace deal. The wisest thing you just have to do is to come to Juba and we will discuss it out. Okay, Cirilo?

  • 18 February 05:36, by Eastern

    To all South Sudanese who believe in national cohesion, truth and justice....Gen. Thomas Cirilo is absolutely right - I am in agreement with Gen. Thomas Cirilo 100%. The Khartoum peace deal shares South Sudan amongst the Nuer and Dinka. If we choose to play hide and seek, the country will bleed further...!

    • 18 February 05:57, by Atemjak

      Mr Eastern
      You are falling in the tragedy of Western powers who are doing everything they can to destabilize South Sudan. Let me remind you MR Eastern that Western don’t know Cirilo but interests, if their interests is with Juba government today they will dumb Cirilo without caring about damaged they cause him. How can you support the destruction when there is a way to address differences?

    • 18 February 06:29, by South South

      Eastern,

      You need to stop your lies. Cirilo who is a real thief has 30000 monkeys to lead, not people from South Sudan. I read you lies other day when you said fighting broke out in Kiir Adeem at the time I was there for quick visit, nothing going on in Kiir Adeem, but you and uncle Cirilo think by lying you will win the war, Huh!!!!

    • 18 February 06:36, by Kenyang ll

      Eastern,
      Khartoum peace distributed positions between well armed groups- regime and armed groups. You don’t have to cry foul on any tribe. It was Gatdet Yak, Author Deng, Yau Yau and Riek Machar yesterday and today is just Thomas Cirillo turn. Once he’s awarded or satisfied, it’ll be someone else.

