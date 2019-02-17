 
 
 
UN chief appoints new UNISFA force commander

Ethiopian peacekeepers in Abyei on 14 August 2016 (UNISFA photo)
February 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Friday appointed Ethiopian army Major General Mehari Zewde Gebremariam as Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Gebremariam succeeds Major General Gebre Adhana Woldezgu who will complete his assignment on 23 April 2019.

"The Secretary-General is grateful for his tireless dedication, invaluable service and effective leadership of UNISFA," said UN spokesperson.

Major General Gebremariam, who served the Ethiopian army for more than 37 years, was recently the Head of Human Resources Main Department of the Ethiopian National Defence Force. He is also a Council Member of the Ethiopian Ministry of National Defence since 2007.

Established on 27 June 2011 mainly from Ethiopian troops, the UNISFA has the authority to use force in self-defence and to protect civilians and humanitarian aid. However, its mandate does not call to monitor compliance with human rights laws, as most peacekeeping forces do.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

