

February 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Thursday expressed hope that calls by Sudanese people for regime change will be heard.

As the Sudanese opposition welcomed his supportive statement of the U.S. top diplomat and called for international pressure on President Omer al-Bashir to step down and allow a peaceful democratic transition in Sudan.

Asked by Michel Ghandour of Al-Hurra TV in Warsaw about his assessment on the ongoing demonstrations in Sudan for "regime change", Popmeo said hopeful that Sudanese achieve their goal.

"It’s very difficult for the Sudanese people today. We’re hopeful that their voices will be heard and that the transition," he said according to a transcript of the interview released by the State Department.

"If there is one, will be led by them and not by outside influences," he further stressed.

Pompeo statements are the first official comment by an American official on the two-month protests in Sudan.

The remarks also are the first statement by an international official supportive for the demand of Sudanese people who protest for peaceful change in their country. Previously, different regional leaders expressed support for the incumbent president.

The Secretary for External Relations of the opposition alliance, Sudan Call, Yasir Arman, welcomed Pompeo’s statement and underscored that the State Department Secretary expressed his sympathy for the Sudanese people in the difficult times they are going through.

"This is a highly welcome and significant statement by one of the most senior figures in the international community calling for the voices of the Sudanese people to be listened to and emphasising the need for a transition to be made by the Sudanese people," said Arman.

The opposition leading member added that Pompeo’s statement "is a step forward in building international support that will put pressure on General Bashir to step down after three decades in power and allow a democratic transition to take place".

"Sudanese people are indeed very capable of managing their own affairs without foreign intervention," he stressed.

The opposition groups are discussing a transition period to be led by an inclusive transitional government to lay out solid foundations for a democratic regime.

Arman who is the vice-chairman of the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar said the "Sudanese revolution against al-Bashir and his regime will continue to be peaceful" stressing that it has reached a the point of non-return.

Sudanese continue to organise daily protests including demonstrations, sit-ins and meetings despite the brutal crackdown by the security forces and militiamen of the ruling National Congress Party.

Since December 2019, some 31 people were killed across the country according to the Sudanese authorities but activists and rights groups say the death toll is over 50 people.

(ST)