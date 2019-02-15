South Sudan spends $135,000 to renovate houses of vice-presidents

February 14, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government used over 135,000 U.S. dollars from the funds dedicated for peace implementation to renovate houses of Vice President Taban Deng and the late Dr John Garang.

South Sudan First Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the general debate of the UN General Assembly (UN Photo)

According to the Guardian of London, the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) which oversees the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, in December 2018 and January 2019 authorized more than 135,000 dollars to renovate the houses of the two politicians.

Garang’s widow, Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, "is expected to be one of the country’s five vice presidents under the new agreement," said the newspaper.

Following the signing of the revitalized peace pact, the South Sudanese government called for international support to the peace implementation process and announced it has allocated one hundred million South Sudanese pounds and one million dollars.

Commenting on the issue, NPTC deputy head Henry Odwar told the Guardian he failed to stop the allocation but the government member (5 of 10) passed it.

For his part, Martin Elia Lomuro, South Sudan’s minister of cabinet affairs, said the money was spent on accommodation for the people to run the country.

The 30-month transitional period will begin in May 2019.

