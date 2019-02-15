 
 
 
Sudan threatens to sue opposition groups

Sudanese oppositions forces hold a press conference in Khartoum on 13 Feb 2019 (ST Photo)
February 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government Thursday has threatened to take legal action against its opponents who call for the overthrow of the ruling regime.

In a statement released after a press conference held by the opposition groups on Wednesday, the information ministry accused the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change (DFC) of calling to topple the regime by all means including violence.

"The government will take the necessary legal measures to respond to calls for violence, political and intellectual terrorism and change by force," the Sudanese Information Ministry said in a statement issued by State Minister Mamoun Hassan Ibrahim on Thursday evening.

The statement further called on the Sudanese people to not follow to the opposition’s calls for violence and endanger the security of the country.

The opposition groups held a press conference to reiterate their support for the protests and called for the continuation of the peaceful movement saying they are determined to achieve the popular uprising.

The said also they are working on a four-year transitional period programme and that the DFC is now signed by 17 political groups and civil society organizations.

The government failed to quell the protests during the past two months, as the movement now spread across the country.

President al-Bashir said the opposition parties have to prepare themselves for elections in April 2020 if they want to make a change in Sudan.

Security services have detained several opposition leaders following the eruption of protests last December.

(ST)

Comment on this article



