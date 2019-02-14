 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 14 February 2019

Sudan’s Bashir pledges to end armed conflicts in 2019

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

'We admit that we have economic problems... but they can't be solved by destructions, lootings, and thefts,' said Bashir on 30 Dec 2018 (Reuters file photo)
February 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Embattled Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir pledged to achieve peace in the whole country and to silence guns during the year 2019.

Al-Bashir who is facing two-month protests calling for his resignation addressed Tuesday the opening session of a conference to assess the performance of the Popular Defence Forces (PDF) a paramilitary force under the command of the army.

After praising the role of the PDF in the fighting against the rebel groups, the Sudanese president said the rebels are celebrating his recent decision to cease hostilities permanently.

"The celebration of our brothers on the other side of our declaration of a permanent ceasefire is proof that there is a strong will for peace," he said.

He further stressed that he will use this opportunity to ensure that the peace process has already been completed, and to make 2019 the year of silencing guns definitively".

Peace "is a more difficult stage because it is achieved after the sacrifices of martyrs, blood, displacement and asylum," he said.

The Sudanese government and two armed groups in Darfur had to resume peace talks in Doha last January but the process was postponed after the eruption of protests in December 2018.

For the other factions of the SPLM-North that are fighting the government in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states, Khartoum decided to negotiate only with one of it led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.

Also, in Darfur, there are three other groups that they are not part of the peace process, SLM Transitional Council, the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance and SLM-Abdel Wahid al-Nur that rejects participation peace talks.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudanese Revolution: A Different political landscape and a new generation 2019-02-10 06:35:31 Sudanese Revolution: A Different Political Landscape and a New Generation Baptized in the Struggle for Change By Yasir Arman, I would like to start by thanking Jason Mosley and the Northeast (...)

Democratic reforms in South Sudan after FMs joining Kiir 2019-02-09 07:29:17 Will SPLM/A-IO, SSOA and OPP bring much-needed democratic reform after their key ally FDS give in and abandon their reform agenda; or all opposition groups are going to die down after a (...)

Protesters dismantling modus operandi of Sudan’s oppressor 2019-02-08 09:25:17 By Haytham Karar The ongoing uprising in Sudan has yet to topple the government. However, it undoubtedly has deconstructed the regime’s political framework that exploited religious, ethnic, and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.