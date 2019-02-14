 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 14 February 2019

Sudanese opposition says determined to overthrow the regime

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese oppositions forces hold a press conference in Khartoum on 13 Feb 2019 (ST Photo)
February 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s opposition forces signatories of the Declaration of Freedom and Change have vowed to continue pressures aiming at toppling the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

Last month, the Sudanese Professional Association and the opposition groups including the National Consensus Alliance, Sudan Call and the Unionist Gathering launched the Declaration of Freedom and Change which calls on al-Bashir to step down and the removal of his regime.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, representatives of the opposition read a written statement calling on al-Bashir to step down immediately to end the bloodshed of the Sudanese, demanding the regular forces to take the side of masses and stop backing a regime that has lost its legitimacy.

The statement pointed out that the unity of the Sudanese people is the most effective weapon to remove the regime, saying the declaration contains general principles that form the bases for removing the regime and establishing the democratic system.

It further welcomed all national efforts and initiatives seeking to topple the regime and lay the foundation for establishing a true and comprehensive democratic transformation.

For his part, the representative of the Sudanese Professional Association Mohamed Youssef al-Mustafa called for the need to deepen the principles of the revolution to achieve freedom and change.

He also stressed the importance of accountability, saying no party has the right to offer amnesty to anyone on behalf of the victims of the regime.

On the other hand, the representative of the National Consensus Forces Mohamed Mukhtar al-Khatib said the main goal of the ongoing protests is to overthrow the regime.

He stressed the forces of freedom and change would continue the struggle until achieving that goal, saying they seek to mobilize the masses towards the general political strike and civil disobedience.

The representative of the Sudan Call Sara Nugd Allah, for her part, said they seek to topple the regime and establish a democratic system that accommodates all Sudanese.

She stressed the revolution wouldn’t back down until liberating the country, saying they are ready to offer every sacrifice to ensure the success of the revolution.

In the same context, the representative of the Unionist Gathering Merghani Ibn Ouf said the country isn’t suffering an economic crisis but rather a tyrannical regime.

He stressed the need to pass over the revolution to the new generations, saying the regime would inevitably fall.

Ibn Ouf added they would work alongside the world powers supporting peace and freedom, saying the relationship between religion and the state would be resolved by adopting citizenship as bases for rights and duties.

Large protests have been ongoing across Sudanese cities since 19 December. The demonstrations first began over fuel shortages and a hike in food prices but have now morphed into full-fledged protests calling for al-Bashir to step down.

The Sudanese government has confirmed the deaths of 31 people in the course of the protests but other credible reports including from Human Rights Watch say more than 51 persons have been killed.

Also, the Sudanese government said about 800 protesters have been arrested during the demonstration, however, opposition sources put the number at 1000 pointing out that they have been detained at various parts of the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudanese Revolution: A Different political landscape and a new generation 2019-02-10 06:35:31 Sudanese Revolution: A Different Political Landscape and a New Generation Baptized in the Struggle for Change By Yasir Arman, I would like to start by thanking Jason Mosley and the Northeast (...)

Democratic reforms in South Sudan after FMs joining Kiir 2019-02-09 07:29:17 Will SPLM/A-IO, SSOA and OPP bring much-needed democratic reform after their key ally FDS give in and abandon their reform agenda; or all opposition groups are going to die down after a (...)

Protesters dismantling modus operandi of Sudan’s oppressor 2019-02-08 09:25:17 By Haytham Karar The ongoing uprising in Sudan has yet to topple the government. However, it undoubtedly has deconstructed the regime’s political framework that exploited religious, ethnic, and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.