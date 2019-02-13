 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 13 February 2019

13 civilians, 7 soldiers killed during fresh clashes in South Sudan’s Equatoria: NAS

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UNMISS convoy arrives to Yei to assess the situation in the town following recent reports of conflict in the area on November 7, 2016 (UNMISS Photo).
February 12, 2019 (JUBA) - Clashes between South Sudanese army and National Salvation Front (NAS) fighters resulted in the death of 13 civilians and 7 soldiers, said a statement released by the spokesperson of the rebel group on Tuesday

The security situation in the Central Equatoria has now deteriorated to the point that region returned to war as before the signing of the revitalized peace agreement. Repeated clashes have become the rule.

As a result of the recent clashes in the Yei River State, some 13000 civilians fled their villages. About 5000 people crossed the border to the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo while the 8000 moved to Yei town.

In a statement about the fighting during the last five days, NAS’s spokesperson Suba Samuel Manase said the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) attacked their positions around Wudabi and Lujulo in Morobo areas of Yei River State on 8 and 9 February.

"It is regrettable to report that in these operations of reprisal by President Kiir tribal regime, the (SSPDF) killed 13 civilians; among them 4 women, 3 children and 2 elderly men. Carried out massive looting of cattle, goats and household materials, burnt houses including a church," Manase said.

He further said that NAS fighters repulsed ambushed an SSPDF reconnaissance unit in Mundari, of the Western Equatoria on Monday 11 February.

"In that operation, the gallant NAS forces killed seven (7) government militia and captured their guns in good condition," he added.

NAS rejected the revitalized peace agreement and calls for talks to establish a genuine federal system South Sudan, pointing out to their rejection of the 32-state territorial administrative system established by President Kiir.

However, the non-signatory group says committed to the cessation of hostilities agreement signed in December 2017, ahead of the revitalization process.

The IGAD special envoy who mediates the talks met the holdout groups last December. He is expected to meet the warring parties in the near future after a meeting of the IGAD council of ministers.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 13 February 06:44, by Kush Natives

    One wonder why NAS is still engaging in violence while every citizens are chanting for peace! Is NAS really serious on all out war?

    repondre message

  • 13 February 07:58, by Morthon Akol

    you guys are fighting for the right of citizens. than why are you killing the civilian? you should go and look for the amry

    repondre message

    • 13 February 11:35, by Eastern

      In war, bullets are fired and these bullets kill both combatants and non-combatants (civilians, emergency workers, etc). That’s what the regime in Juba has on offer - the regime doesn’t want any meaningful negotiations!

      repondre message

  • 13 February 12:44, by Chiir

    Stop complaining of this attack and that attack. You had the good choices to make during the peace negotiation. Your choice of arms and rejecting to be a signatory to the peace was is and will be your greatest mistake ever!

    NAS cannot stand against IO forces; let alone the SSD/SPLA. I pit the civilians caught crossfire, though. NAS never has any good cause to rebel and fight the government for.

    repondre message

  • 13 February 12:53, by Chiir

    I refuse to acknowledge that land grabbing preached by Mr. Swaka is a genuine cause of his rebellion. You cannot fight land grabbing by gun barrels, which is rather prevented by regulations and policies. I also wonder why this issue that seems to be a bubble clique to Swaka is big now! How many times was this issue raised during the Arabs, when the occupied Yei, Juba, Torit, Kapeota, etc?

    repondre message

    • 13 February 14:51, by jubaone

      Chir
      SSDinka Forces are luakjiengs, nyors, armed bandits who went to look for food and loot. Who told you these criminals can fight? Used to cattle rustling, they hope to replenish their depleted supplies by robbing civilians. Good that NAS is chasing them. Wasaka.

      repondre message

      • 13 February 19:53, by One people

        Uh. I see some referees on Sudan Tribune talking like they can handle a big punch. Anyways, I don’t know what exactly NAS are fighting for,but I promise you trash rebellions, we will delete you or will clean all of you out, because you asked for it.You rebels refused to give some reset civilians in the country. Soon, we will refused to let you continue on operating against civilians in SS

        repondre message

        • 13 February 20:36, by One people

          or against anyone in the country, not even against any animal in SS. Why are you putting innocent civilians of Equatoria in some shit they don’t even know anything about? president Kiir is too innocent and too nice, and because of that, that’s why we have too many trashes like you rebels of NAS in the bushes of South Sudan. jubaone, we will ride rebellions like we ride our cattle in our luakjieng

          repondre message

          • 13 February 20:48, by jubaone

            One People
            Jienge nyors are simply brigands, criminals and cowards. Once defeated, they go for innocent civilians. NAS is just hunting them like ordinary monkeys 🐵. Except, they can’t be roasted like bush meat. Their carcasses are left for vultures and hyenas.

            repondre message

    • 13 February 20:44, by jubaone

      Chiir
      NAS is for federalism which will bring development to jienges as well. You will benefit so much from federalism as this will encourage you to work harder and develop your luaks. Federalism will stop jienge vagrancy and idleness. We don’t want you to squat lazily in Equatoria, but be hardworking and stop stealing. Try it, ya jienge.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudanese Revolution: A Different political landscape and a new generation 2019-02-10 06:35:31 Sudanese Revolution: A Different Political Landscape and a New Generation Baptized in the Struggle for Change By Yasir Arman, I would like to start by thanking Jason Mosley and the Northeast (...)

Democratic reforms in South Sudan after FMs joining Kiir 2019-02-09 07:29:17 Will SPLM/A-IO, SSOA and OPP bring much-needed democratic reform after their key ally FDS give in and abandon their reform agenda; or all opposition groups are going to die down after a (...)

Protesters dismantling modus operandi of Sudan’s oppressor 2019-02-08 09:25:17 By Haytham Karar The ongoing uprising in Sudan has yet to topple the government. However, it undoubtedly has deconstructed the regime’s political framework that exploited religious, ethnic, and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.