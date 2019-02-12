 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 12 February 2019

UN chief meets Sudan’s al-Bashir in Addis Ababa

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

António Guterres (Photo Reuters/ Denis Balibouse)
February 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Sudan’s president on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, said Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed in a statement released on Monday.

The meeting of al-Bashir with Guterres was reported by the official news agency SUNA saying it took place at the Sheraton Hotel in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of the 32nd Ordinary Summit of the African Union.

The UN deputy spokesperson did not mention it in his daily briefing. Farhan Haq just pointed to Guterres participation in the African summit and his speech about bilateral relation between the two organisations.

According to SUNA, the meeting discussed Sudan’s initiatives to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan and the Central African Republics.

"The Secretary-General of the United Nations considered (these initiatives) a shining point in Africa and an exceptional effort that deserved commendation and appreciation".

Speaking to the official agency, Dirdeiry said Guterres reiterated the support of the United Nations for the Sudanese efforts and pledged to support the implementation process of an agreement for peace and reconciliation in the CAR negotiated in Khartoum recently.

Also, the UN chief assured that they will exert their efforts to secure the necessary support for the implementation of the peace agreement in South Sudan.

This is the second meeting between al-Bashir and Guterres on the sidelines of the African Union meetings. They met for the first time on 28 January 2018.

At the time, Haq told reporters that operational necessities allow the UN chief to meet with the ICC-wanted president "from time to time" on issues such as the joint peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) and the UN peacekeeping mission in the disputed Abyei region (UNISFA).

Al-Bashir is accused by the International Criminal Court of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Darfur.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 13 February 00:24, by Pakuai

    "UN chief met Mr. Omar Hassan El Bashir"! There we go! Mr. Guteres is a honest guy though. When Mr. Barack Hussein Obama, the European and corporate America emperor can to Africa in 2015 to Kenya and Abesh (so-called ethiopia), the idiot came and selected his own African leaders of Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Somalia, Djibouti, foreign minister of North Sudan, minus El Bashir because the European or the so-called West emporer didn’t want to be seen with a murderer?!!. The Western World emporer went and lectured his chosen African fools about South Sudan’s conflict without South Sudanese leaders? Can you fellows see? I for one, abhore Mr. Omar El Bashir just as l abhore anything that is connected evil white Americans>>>

    repondre message

    • 13 February 00:38, by Pakuai

      English people, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and their UN and the NGOs plus their puppets/stooges like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo and other bunch of evils who have sold themselves and their souls to Europeans, corporate America, gulf Arab states, the UN and the UN and the low lives would also want to sell South Sudan to their foreign masters as well? Really, l just can’t get this; did our and ancestors, our great grand grand parents, our fathers and die for our country independence only to welcome the evils from Europe, the US, Arabs or other bunch of evils around the world who look look down upon us as their nobodies>>>

      repondre message

      • 13 February 00:47, by Pakuai

        Was it not the same Omar Hassan El Bashir who called our mighty SPLA over ran Panthou (Heglig) in 2012 "insects"? And Here, our foolish so-called PhD doctors of Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol and their other losers are right back in Khartoum and they hope they would be welcomed back to their old positions as always. And that they have forgiven themselves with Mr. Salva Kiir and his henchmen and so, they will likewise come and be forgiven by the South Sudanese people the the losers have betrayed a number of times. Good luck to the foreign puppets this time around>>>

        repondre message

        • 13 February 00:55, by Pakuai

          The criminals believe in magic and fantasies would come and protect them if their magic is such power than the level of HATRED and revenge the evils have spawn in our country and a mong our people. And the evils are going to test the bitter pills of their treason with their UN, their NGOs, their evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called Israelis), their gulf Arab states financiers and some of their sycophants countries even here in our own region>>>

          repondre message

          • 13 February 01:08, by Pakuai

            The traitors, theieves and losers have always been informed that their evils in the US, the UK, UN, NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arab states financiers and some of their creepy allies in between don’t give a damn about foolish Nuers, Dinkas/Monyjiengs or Barias, they are just after our resources, land, our Nile waters and of course fight the present of Chinese companies out of our country by proxy. But this is unlikely to happen under the sun on our watch, the evils have resorted to what they do, best; to chess game or football play around with our country and our people just like the evils did with their then East and West Germany during their then so-called COLD WAR and the evils hope that they can reunite our country and people with their cloned so-called arab North Sudan!!!>>>

            repondre message

            • 13 February 01:23, by Pakuai

              Fools, that is going to happen under the sun even in million years. Fools, the evils are going to bomb to near extinction. South Sudan is part of their damned so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has and will never ever will. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. That the evil juus (so-called Israel) or UN NEW WORLD ORDER government EXPERIMENT would be started HERE in SOUTH SUDAN. And this evil juus (so-called israelis) UN NEW WORLD ORDER government would have it seat of government in JERUSALEM and to Euphrates rivers, Tigris rivers and right up to our Nilotic valleys and plain their EVIL and FAKE Messianic DEVIL empire would span this regions>>>

              repondre message

              • 13 February 01:37, by Pakuai

                And that this evil evil (so-called israelis) empire would be financed by their gulf Arab state allies, rich evil juus (so-called israelis) bankers in Europe, Wall street or Americans, some rich Indians, Chinese, Africans or any other rich thief around the world who squirrel away his/her loot in shady countries like Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), South Africa, UAE, London, Virgin Island, Bahamas, Panama et al and all these cheap and dirty intrigues fellows are about to stem the immigration of West Africans, Darfurs, North Sudanese, Libyans, Egyptians>>>

                repondre message

                • 13 February 01:47, by Pakuai

                  South Sudanese people, Eritereans, Abeshas (so-called ethipians), Somalians or other Africans from going to Saudi Arabia, gulf Arab states, evil juus (so-called Israel) or Europe to and cause problems to countries high societies. Here in South Sudan, no one has crossed Libya to Italy. But South Sudan and South Sudanese are love by rubbish on face of earth. Many Africans crossed the Mediterranean sea to Italy and lie through their teeth that they are South Sudanese people>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 13 February 01:56, by Pakuai

                    Fellows, a lot South Sudanese refugees have been resettled in the US, Canada, Scandinavian countries, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and other countries. And l think they were picked up in refugee camps. Those South Sudanese are citizens of those countries l just mentioned above and those are the ones, the evils in the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and some of their creepy allies in between often use as their blackmails or bargaining chips over our country and our people to crawl themselves into our country>>>

                    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudanese Revolution: A Different political landscape and a new generation 2019-02-10 06:35:31 Sudanese Revolution: A Different Political Landscape and a New Generation Baptized in the Struggle for Change By Yasir Arman, I would like to start by thanking Jason Mosley and the Northeast (...)

Democratic reforms in South Sudan after FMs joining Kiir 2019-02-09 07:29:17 Will SPLM/A-IO, SSOA and OPP bring much-needed democratic reform after their key ally FDS give in and abandon their reform agenda; or all opposition groups are going to die down after a (...)

Protesters dismantling modus operandi of Sudan’s oppressor 2019-02-08 09:25:17 By Haytham Karar The ongoing uprising in Sudan has yet to topple the government. However, it undoubtedly has deconstructed the regime’s political framework that exploited religious, ethnic, and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.