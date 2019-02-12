UN chief meets Sudan’s al-Bashir in Addis Ababa



February 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Sudan’s president on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, said Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed in a statement released on Monday.

The meeting of al-Bashir with Guterres was reported by the official news agency SUNA saying it took place at the Sheraton Hotel in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of the 32nd Ordinary Summit of the African Union.

The UN deputy spokesperson did not mention it in his daily briefing. Farhan Haq just pointed to Guterres participation in the African summit and his speech about bilateral relation between the two organisations.

According to SUNA, the meeting discussed Sudan’s initiatives to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan and the Central African Republics.

"The Secretary-General of the United Nations considered (these initiatives) a shining point in Africa and an exceptional effort that deserved commendation and appreciation".

Speaking to the official agency, Dirdeiry said Guterres reiterated the support of the United Nations for the Sudanese efforts and pledged to support the implementation process of an agreement for peace and reconciliation in the CAR negotiated in Khartoum recently.

Also, the UN chief assured that they will exert their efforts to secure the necessary support for the implementation of the peace agreement in South Sudan.

This is the second meeting between al-Bashir and Guterres on the sidelines of the African Union meetings. They met for the first time on 28 January 2018.

At the time, Haq told reporters that operational necessities allow the UN chief to meet with the ICC-wanted president "from time to time" on issues such as the joint peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) and the UN peacekeeping mission in the disputed Abyei region (UNISFA).

Al-Bashir is accused by the International Criminal Court of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Darfur.

(ST)