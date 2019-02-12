 
 
 
Sudan refuses all proposals for interim government

Sudanese protesters wave the national flag during an anti-government demonstration in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman on 31 Jan 2019. Photo AFP.jpg

February 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Presidential Assistant Faisal Hassan Ibrahim on Monday has expressed categorical rejection for all calls demanding the formation of a transitional government saying they are only committed to the 2020 elections.

Ibrahim, who is also the deputy chairman of the ruling National Congress Party, described the calls to form a transitional government as mere “illusions”, saying change wouldn’t take place through protests, slogans, sabotage or foreign agenda.

Speaking to a crowd in West Darfur State, the Presidential Aid added the change of the government would occur through elections only.

“The Sudanese people would decide who will govern it through the elections in 2020” he pointed out

He further described the ongoing demonstrations as “leap in the dark”, accusing the protesters of seeking to abort the national dialogue and its outcome.

Deadly protests have rocked Sudan since December 19, with demonstrators holding nationwide rallies calling on President Omer al-Bashir to resign.

The government said 31 people have died in the violence, while other credible reports including from Human Rights Watch says at least 51 people have been killed.

The popular protests are spearheaded by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), an umbrella organization of shadow trade unions including doctors, university professors, pharmacists, journalists, school teachers and engineers.

Last month, the SPA and the opposition groups including the National Consensus Alliance, Sudan Call and the Unionist Gathering launched the Declaration of Freedom and Change which calls for the removal of the regime and the formation of a four-year transitional government.

Also, other initiatives including from the University of Khartoum and a group of 52 intellectuals and Islamists led by the former prime minister Al-Gizouli Daffallah has called for the establishment of a transitional government as means to resolve the country’s crisis.

(ST)

