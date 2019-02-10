 
 
 
Sudanese security release all journalists detained in protests

February 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Saturday evening has released all journalists arrested during the popular protests.

Members of Sudanese Journalists Network (SJN) hold banners outside the National Council for Press and Publication (NCPP) premises in Khartoum in protest against repeated seizure of newspapers, on May 26, 2015 (ST photo)

Protests that first erupted on 19 December over a government decision to triple the price of bread have swiftly escalated into nationwide rallies, with protesters calling on President Omer al-Bashir to step down.

A government fact-finding commission has recorded 31 deaths while Human Rights Watch said over 50 people have been killed. Also, thousands of protesters have been arrested.

Reliable sources told Sudan Tribune that more than 16 journalists have been arrested during the course of the protests.

According to multiple sources, among the released journalists are Iman Osman, Qurashi Awad, Adel Kalar, Mohamed Babiker, Ali Al-Dali and Kamal Karar.

In his meeting with the Chief-Editors of the newspaper last week, President al-Bashir issued a decision to release all detained journalists.

