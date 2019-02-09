Sudan armed groups extend ceasefire for three months

February 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The four groups of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) Friday extended a unilateral cessation of Hostility for three months. The ceasefire will take place in Darfur and Sudan’s Two Areas, according to a statement released on Saturday.

A UNAMID peacekeeper from from Burkina Fasso and based in Forobaranga, West Darfur, checks a map during a patrol to Tamar village. (Photo UNAMID/Albert González Farran)

"The Cessation of Hostilities shall enter into force at 11:59 pm on the 8th of February 2019 and will extend for three months to 11: 59 pm (SLT) on the 8 of May 2019. The cessation of Hostilities shall apply throughout the conflict areas of Darfur and the Two Areas," read the statement.

The joint statement was signed by the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi (SLM/A-MM). the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) led by Gibril Ibrahim, the Sudan Liberation Movement Transitional Council (SLM TC) headed by Hadi Idris, and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement t North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar).

The SRF groups, which reunited earlier this month, said the three-month extension aims to protect civilians, facilitate humanitarian access and also to "create a conducive and non­violent environment for the ongoing peaceful Sudanese protests and peace talks".

The SRF is part of the Sudan Call alliance which backs the nearly two-month anti-government protests that call on President Omer al-Bashir to step down.

Two SRF members, JEM and SLM-MM had to resume peace talks with the Sudanese regime in Doha last January, but they declined to attend the talks in support of the popular demonstrations.

