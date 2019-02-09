Opposition groups set up new alliance for three regions in South Sudan



February 8, 2019 (JUBA) - Three holdout opposition groups announced on Friday the establishment of a new alliance group calling for three autonomous governments in Bhar El Ghazal, Upper Nile and Equatoria.

The National Alliance for Democracy And Freedom Action (NADAFA) is founded by the People’s Democratic Movement, the Workers Party of Upper Nile, and Federal Democratic Party/Army. Also, the three groups said the umbrella is open to "others who will join them".

The three groups which call to review the revitalized peace agreement vowed to form a transitional government that "will be based on a federation of three autonomous regions during a transitional period".

They also pledged to work for a new "Social Contract and Constitution-making for a people’s choice of a governance system for their country between Federation or Confederation of states, including determination of the number of states during the transitional period".

The founding members, also, called on peace mediators and facilitators including IGAD, African Union and Troika countries as well as the UN Security Council to revisit the revitalized peace deal "to incorporate provisions for Pre-Transitional People’s conventions in Upper Nile, Equatoria and Bahr al Ghazal before to start of Transitional Period".

They further stressed that the review should also "address the root causes of conflict, justice and accountability for war crimes, and crimes against humanity and gross human rights violations in South Sudan".

The IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan who is also the peace mediator, met with the holdout groups last December.

Last Monday, the head of the South Sudan ceasefire monitoring mechanism urged the IGAD mediator to bring the non-signatory groups to the negotiating table, as the rebel groups continue to clash with the government.

