 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 9 February 2019

Opposition groups set up new alliance for three regions in South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

IGAD special envoy Wais Ismail (C) chairs a meeting with the South Sudanese parties on 2 Sept 2018 (Photo Nuur Mohamud Sheekh)
February 8, 2019 (JUBA) - Three holdout opposition groups announced on Friday the establishment of a new alliance group calling for three autonomous governments in Bhar El Ghazal, Upper Nile and Equatoria.

The National Alliance for Democracy And Freedom Action (NADAFA) is founded by the People’s Democratic Movement, the Workers Party of Upper Nile, and Federal Democratic Party/Army. Also, the three groups said the umbrella is open to "others who will join them".

The three groups which call to review the revitalized peace agreement vowed to form a transitional government that "will be based on a federation of three autonomous regions during a transitional period".

They also pledged to work for a new "Social Contract and Constitution-making for a people’s choice of a governance system for their country between Federation or Confederation of states, including determination of the number of states during the transitional period".

The founding members, also, called on peace mediators and facilitators including IGAD, African Union and Troika countries as well as the UN Security Council to revisit the revitalized peace deal "to incorporate provisions for Pre-Transitional People’s conventions in Upper Nile, Equatoria and Bahr al Ghazal before to start of Transitional Period".

They further stressed that the review should also "address the root causes of conflict, justice and accountability for war crimes, and crimes against humanity and gross human rights violations in South Sudan".

The IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan who is also the peace mediator, met with the holdout groups last December.

Last Monday, the head of the South Sudan ceasefire monitoring mechanism urged the IGAD mediator to bring the non-signatory groups to the negotiating table, as the rebel groups continue to clash with the government.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 February 13:09, by Eastern

    Kiir and his sycophants don’t listen to any other voice than their own. NADAFA would be wasting its valuable ideas and time. Museveni is already providing Kiir military support to fight those opposed to the regime in Juba; this military support includes but not limited to the use of LAND MINES & CLUSTER BOMBS from the stockpile in Luweero arm facility in central Uganda....

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Democratic reforms in South Sudan after FMs joining Kiir 2019-02-09 07:29:17 Will SPLM/A-IO, SSOA and OPP bring much-needed democratic reform after their key ally FDS give in and abandon their reform agenda; or all opposition groups are going to die down after a (...)

Protesters dismantling modus operandi of Sudan’s oppressor 2019-02-08 09:25:17 By Haytham Karar The ongoing uprising in Sudan has yet to topple the government. However, it undoubtedly has deconstructed the regime’s political framework that exploited religious, ethnic, and (...)

South Sudan: Let’s make peace, not war! 2019-02-08 07:32:24 By Daniel Abushery Daniel Spending quality time with grandparents is precious, I have a lot of memories that I took with me into my adult-hood after the trinkets and toys of yesterday have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.